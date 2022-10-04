Jeepfest organizer Chris Singleton
Jeepfest organizer Chris Singleton told the Review that about 140 Jeeps participated in Saturday’s downtown Rogersville Jeepfest, despite the threat of rain from Hussicane Ian.
Singleton donates the proceeds from fall Jeepfest events to local police and first responders.
As of Monday morning he didn’t have a total amount raised from Saturday’s event, but he said it should be close to last year’s mark of $5,000.
The event was held 4-9 p.m. Saturday, and although it was cloudy, Singleton said the weather cooperated right up until 9 p.m. when it started raining.
