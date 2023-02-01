“We have begun to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Erin Collins, the taxpayer advocate, wrote in her report. “I am not sure how much further we need to travel before we see sunlight.”
Collins condemned the IRS’s old technology and slow customer service.
The IRS received about 173 million phone calls in 2022, but only 13% got through to an IRS employee. “As a result, most callers could not get answers to their tax-law questions, receive help with their account problems, or speak with an employee about compliance notices,” Collins wrote.
Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has promised the IRS will answer five times more phone calls. The IRS has hired 4,000 new customer service employees and plans to hire 700 employees to provide help at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the nation.
The increased staff will take time before the taxpayer sees the results. The problem is that in order to train the new employees, experienced staff will be pulled from their regular work. The IRS will have to perform a challenging balancing act.
“In the short run, that may mean that fewer employees are assisting taxpayers, particularly experienced employees who are likely to be the most effective trainers,” Collins wrote.
The IRS started 2022 with an unprocessed backlog of 4.7 million original returns and 3.2 million original business returns. The backlog has been reduced to 400,000 individual paper returns and 1 million business returns.
Filing a paper return can slow your refund by months. About 13 million individuals filed paper returns last year and generally experienced delays of six months or longer.
Returns that were flagged for potential identity theft delayed refunds. The IRS website states that “due to extenuating circumstances caused by the pandemic, our identity theft inventories have increased. On average, it is taking about 360 days to resolve identity theft cases.” Collins said the long delay was unacceptable and urged the IRS to assign more employees to process the identity theft cases.
The Treasury Department said that the IRS problems resulted from years of underfunding. As a result, the IRS audits almost 80 percent fewer millionaires than it did ten years ago.
Collins recommended that the IRS allow online accounts for people that would let them view notices and upload documents requested. By avoiding correspondence going through the mail, taxpayers could resolve the issue faster and get their refunds sooner.
“If spent wisely, this funding will give IRS management the tools it needs to bring U.S. tax administration into the 21st century by enabling it to hire and train the workforce of the future, replace antiquated IT systems, and generally revamp the taxpayer experience based on principles of fair and equitable tax administration,” Collins wrote.
