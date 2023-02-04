Eastman Chemical Company announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results.
The key takeaways from the report included:
Strengthened leadership in the circular economy by achieving several key milestones for all three planned polyester recycling facilities.
Demonstrated commercial excellence by raising price to more than offset ~$1.3 billion inflation from higher raw material, energy, and distribution costs.
Returned approximately $1.4 billion to shareholders in 2022.
Primary demand slowed in the 4th quarter, destocking accelerated across all end markets, and the rapid spread of COVID-19 in China weakened demand at the end of the fourth quarter.
Adjusted EPS in the 4t quarter included a negative impact of approximately $0.20 from foreign currency exchange rates.
Adjusted EPS in the 4th quarter included a negative impact of approximately $0.15 resulting from Winter Storm Elliott.
Controllable actions give confidence we can deliver a strong 2023, including cost reductions of more than $200 million net of inflation.
“We ended the year with a challenging fourth quarter primarily due to lower demand in key end markets and geographies, customer inventory destocking beyond normal seasonality, and limited benefit from lower raw material and energy costs in this reduced demand environment,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. “Despite the significant challenges in the fourth quarter and throughout the year, we demonstrated commercial excellence in our pricing, made progress on new business revenue growth, and returned significant cash to shareholders.”
Costa added, “We also made significant progress on our circular platform during the year, and this remains an exciting opportunity for Eastman to create considerable value as a leader in providing a solution for the global plastic waste crisis. We remain confident in the resiliency of our portfolio and the sustainability of our strong cash flow going forward.”