St. Clair Printing Company is a true family business opened by Ralph and Lisha Hook opened on Jan. 1.
Ralph, Lisha, their two children and a nephew all work there. Lisha grew up in St. Clair. Ralph moved to St. Clair 19 years ago. Their two children attend Cherokee High School.
Ralph said, “We bought the building in August. We didn’t want to put in a restaurant, we decided to go into printing.”
Lisha had printed t-shirts with a “home-machine” as a hobby. They bought some professional screen-printing equipment and took a four-day class in Atlanta.
Lisha remembers “They taught us everything.”
Their 17-year-old daughter took the training, too. They have developed three different types of printed t-shirts, 5 color, 8 color and 4 color.
The couple both have full-time jobs elsewhere. They work a lot in the evenings.
Lisha added, “We started out with vinyl decals and banners first.”
While those products are still in demand, t-shirts have become a big seller.
St. Clair Printing has printed shirts for several local schools, including Cherokee High, Rogersville Middle School and Bulls Gap School. They have made shirts for several local businesses and churches.
Sometimes the demand for a different product finds them. St. Clair printing has recently made vests for a fire department, safety decals for industrial equipment and numbers for race cars.
They work to meet short deadlines and work to please customers with all sizes of orders. The minimum order for a silk-screened t-shirt is 24 shirts.
Business has been doing well, Lisha said “Last week we were down to the orders in the bin, and then 10 new orders came in.”
She added that people often call orders in and “We don’t see them until they pick the order up.”
Lisha says that she stays in constant contact with customers so they will be happy with their orders. Ralph adds “It’s super important that if there are any issues, we’ll make it right.”
Lisha says about 85% of the customers come in with a design they want, while 15% just have an idea in mind.
Ralph said “Our business is mostly t-shirts, custom decals, stickers and banners. We think it’s better to be good at 4-5 things than mediocre at several.”
He adds that the plan now is to go to automatic presses in the next 12 months. They would also like to add full-time help in the near future.
For Lisha, the shop is an extension of the hobby she loves; “I wouldn’t have dreamed of doing this, I’m having fun doing this.”
St. Clair Printing Company is located at 1323 Highway 113 in Bulls Gap. For more information call (423) 923-0831.