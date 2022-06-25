Add supply, supply, supply to the adage that real estate is all about location, location, location. Like the rest of the Tri-Cities region, Hawkins has a housing shortage.
There are not enough homes for sale to meet demand – even as higher mortgage rates have scared some buyers away from the market and shut-out others.
The reason isn’t totally the current sales increase. The bottom line is there were not enough new homes built after the Great Recession to sustain a healthy housing market. It’s a situation that can’t be quickly corrected, especially when buyers are still hyperactive.
Shorthand for a healthy market is typically described by months of inventory. Currently, Hawkins Co.’s number is less than a one-month. It simply means there wasn’t enough inventory at the end of May to last for four weeks at the current sales pace. Of course, inventory is dynamic as new listings are coming on as sold properties move to the closing table.
A healthy market with balanced conditions is typically described as five to six months of inventory. That hasn’t been the case here in the Tri-Cities since the first quarter of 2018.
New home construction in Hawkins Co peaked in 2006 when 90 permits were pulled. The number began declining as foreclosures and mortgage delinquencies increased in the days after the 2007 crash. By 2013 new permits had dropped to less than one a month. The annual total was eight that year.
Currently, there’s quite a bit of new construction in both the single-family and small apartment complex sectors. But it’s not enough to restore balanced conditions anywhere in the near term. Overall new home construction is still barely 30% of its 2009 capacity.
So far this year, there are signs of a softer sales landscape than what was seen last year when they were up almost 20%. During the first five months of the year, the sales rate had dropped to 7.2%, which is still a hot market. Ditto for prices. A person who paid the typical price in Hawkins Co. last month paid $69,450 more than they would have paid May last year.
Rents are also increasing. Currently, 11% of the county’s total residential properties are rentals.
Housing economists say it’s hard to imagine a revival in the housing market unless homes get more affordable and there are many more of them.
We’re a couple of weeks away from June’s local home sales report and the mid-year state of the market outlooks. Most local market watchers expect things to cool down even more after the summer peak in June and July.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalists who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed at donfenley.com