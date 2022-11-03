It was several month later than expected, but Rogersville finally received notice that it has been awarded a grant to help cover Phase 2 of the 1790s Powel Law Office restoration.
Rogersville applied for the grant in January, and expected to hear if it had been awarded by April, but the Tennessee Historic Commission didn’t officially award the $65,000 grant until Oct. 25.
Phase 2 will entail demolition of the interior of the building, and repairs to the exterior logs, and will require a 40 percent local match from the city.
The Powel Law Office, located on Washington Street near the Depot Street intersection was was originally the law office of Congressman and judge Samual Powel (1776-1841).
The plan is to return the structure back to its original log appearance, as well as restore the interior to its original 1790-1800s appearance. The building will be used for tourism and to host special events.
Phase 1 was completed in summer of 2021, which included stabilizing the log exterior with boards and metal screws; raising all the sagging floor joist timbers in the cellar and putting them back in place; and restoring the stone foundation around the bottom of the building with historic accuracy.
Rogersville received a grant from the Tennessee Historic Commission for completion of Phase 1 at a cost of $49,666, with a 40 percent local match.
”Replicate the front facade”
When the Powel Law Office was originally constructed the main “Old Stage Road” actually followed the creek and ran behind the house, so the original front door was facing south instead of north.
The original log structure was converted into a Victorian Style house in the late 1800s, at which time the front door was relocated to face the Washington Street side of the building.
Although the plan is to restore the building to its original appearance, Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the Review that it makes more sense to keep the front door facing Washington Street.
Barker said it takes about two months to get all the paperwork completed for the grant, so she anticipates work beginning on Phase 2 around the first of the year.
“It will be work on the interior of the structure, which will be the ceilings, walls floors, and the staircase” Barker said. “Phase 2 also includes repairing the logs on the front of the structure. We’re going to go back and replicate the front facade. When they went in and made it a Victorian style house the changed out windows and doors, so we’re going to put back the original facade and use some of the logs that were salvaged when the old log cabin collapsed at Laurel Run Park.”
Barker added, “Now that we’ve got it broken down and the logs are exposed you can really tell where they cut the logs and put in windows and doors where there weren’t supposed to be. The front door originally faced the opposite direction that it is now, but we’re going to leave it (on Washington Street) so that it won’t be facing out to the field.”
A use for the structure hasn’t been determined at this time but the grant requires that the building be used to create an economic impact.
“I think it would be great for when they have overflow at the Hale Springs Inn,” Barker said. “I think it would be great for weddings up there (at the Inn), for maybe the grooms, or the bride to use to get ready for the wedding. We talked about some kind of office in there. Right now it’s still up in the air.”
Historic significance
In 2019 Tennessee State Historian Dr. Carroll Van West from Middle Tennessee State University completed a study on the Powel Law Office, stating that the building is historically important because it represents a family that significantly impacted Hawkins County and Tennessee history.
Van West said the Powel Law Office has many important stories to tell, and described it as a rarity.
The building has connections to the Revolutionary War and the founding of Tennessee through Powel’s father-in-law, Gen. George Rutledge.
Powel also had two sons who served in the Tennessee legislature, two sons who fought in the War with Mexico, and two sons who fought in the Civil War — including one who was killed and another who was severely wounded.
Powel’s son-in-law was East Tennessee’s leading portrait painter, whose list of subjects included President Andrew Johnson.
One of the Powels’ slaves who was sold to a Mississippi family became famous for escaping captivity during a visit to Syracuse, New York, in 1839.