Powel Law Office.jpg

The Powel Law Office, located on Washington Street near the Depot Street intersection was was originally the law office of Congressman and judge Samual Powel (1776-1841).

 Jeff Bobo

It was several month later than expected, but Rogersville finally received notice that it has been awarded a grant to help cover Phase 2 of the 1790s Powel Law Office restoration.

