Andrea Davidson who owns B Well at 122 South Church Street has renovated the back area of her store into an Airbnb.
She just celebrated her grand opening of the B Well Bungalow with her first customer staying for a weekend. The bungalow style apartment is not your typical Airbnb.
There is all new furnishings, a private kitchen, bath, a work space, washer and dryer and it is also stocked with B Well products from her storefront for customers to use.
Creating an Airbnb unit generates revenue for the entire town, Davidson said.
What is an Airbnb?
Airbnb is San Francisco-based online company that markets short-term home stays and experiences.
The company acts as a broker and charges a commission for each booking. Airbnb is a shortened version of its original name, AirBedandBreakfast.com.
“I noticed people coming to town looking to purchase real estate and needing a place to stay,” Davidson said. “This is right in town, within walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Creating this airBnB generates revenue for the entire town of Rogersville and promotes tourism.”
Focusing on overall wellness
Davidson hopes having these health products available in her airB&B will also introduce guests to her inventory, and maybe be the start to a healthier lifestyle for them.
“Our focus with the Airbnb is wellness,” Davidson said. “We want you to feel better when you leave than you did when you came. This is why we are also including unlimited use of our sauna.”
She added, “Sweating is healthy and cleanses every cell in the body. And we want you to try our wellness products while you stay as part of your overall experience.”
With all new furnishings, Davidson purchased a premium mattress package for the queen sized bed. She noted, “A good night’s sleep is part of wellness.”
Bring the family dog
The B Well Bungalow is also dog friendly for the family dog. The dog must be mature and house trained.
Wifi is also provided. Davidson says bring your laptop and your favorite streaming apps and enjoy all the wifi you like.
There is free parking and a private rear entrance with a key code pad. The central thermostat temperature will be adjusted to your individual preferences and there is also a fan and space heater to use.
“I had all this extra space not used,” Davidson said. “I got a good deal on the building when I purchased it in October of 2021. However, the deal was good because the building needed a lot of work. We started with the store itself first.”
Davidson added, “Little by little, we have renovated and upgraded all of it including the bungalow. The bungalow itself is much like an apartment. Not only is the kitchen stocked with the basics like dishes, pots and pans, but we have added a few extras such as an instapot. It has fresh paint, brand new flooring and is super clean.”
Special rates
Davidson is currently offering a special to the next 3 people who book the bungalow, offering it for $119 per night which is a savings of $30. After that, the starting rate will be $149 per night but subject to change per season.
Davidson says her goal is repeat customers for both her store and her bungalow. You can reach Davidson at B Well by calling (423) 500-4884. You may also book the bungalow at https://abnb.me/CGdsOjpaDxb.