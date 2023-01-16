If there was one good thing that came out of Cherokee High School’s COVID abbreviated 2019-20 school year it was the birth of a new tradition — holding their annual prom in downtown Rogersville at Courthouse Square.
The 2020 prom was scheduled outdoors in downtown Rogersville to give students more room to spread out in an open-air location, and hopefully decrease the chance of spreading the virus.
What they discovered was downtown Rogersville is a beautiful place to hold prom, regardless of whether or not there’s a pandemic.
Last Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved closing Courthouse Square to traffic on May 13 from 3 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. for Cherokee’s 4th annual downtown Cherokee prom.
Cherokee assistant principal Seth Rhoton presented to the request to the BMA, noting that just shy of 1,000 students and their dates are expected to attend.
The actual dance takes place 7-11 p.m., but the streets will be closed at 3 p.m. to begin decorating.
Public Safety director Travis Fields said the previous downtown proms have been problem-free for the city and RPD, and they utilize HCSO SROs for security, so Rogersville officers aren’t needed.
“We’ll take the trash off, just like we have been, and make sure it’s cleaned up just like it was before we showed up,” Rhoton told the BMA.
Entertainment will be provided by a DJ who will set up beside the eternal flame in front of the Courthouse. There will be two entrances to the dance with a sign-in/out to make sure only people who belong there get into the dance.
Occasions on the Square will be used for restrooms. EMS will be in attendance at the expense of the prom committee
Mayor Jim Sells noted “I haven’t had any complaints. You’ve done good.”