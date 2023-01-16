Downtown prom

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved closing Courthouse Square to traffic on May 13 from 3 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. for Cherokee’s 4th annual downtown Cherokee prom.

 Ben McGrew

If there was one good thing that came out of Cherokee High School’s COVID abbreviated 2019-20 school year it was the birth of a new tradition — holding their annual prom in downtown Rogersville at Courthouse Square.

