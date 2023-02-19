The Department of Media and Communication at East Tennessee State University, in conjunction with Wallace Theatre and ActionVFX, will host an out-of-the-ordinary film competition March 3-5.
The second annual 52 Film Fest is a 52-hour film competition. Teams of filmmakers will have 52 hours to complete a short film. The teams will work on their films from 8 a.m. on Friday to noon on Sunday. There will be two screenings for completed films on Sunday night at the Wallace Theatre, and an awards ceremony will follow the second screening.
“Last year’s festival was an absolute blast to participate in as both an actor and venue. I’m thrilled to be hosting another year of films at the theatre,” said Chris Maloney, the founder of Wallace Theatre.
“I always love being able to connect those in our area with the much wider film and VFX (visual effects) industry by being able to take part in these types of events. It never fails to inspire those that are involved to look ahead and know that they can accomplish great things, even if they don’t live in L.A.,” added Luke Thompson, chief operating officer at ActionVFX.
Thompson and ActionVFX CEO Rodolphe Pierre-Louis will be among the festival judges again this year.
“I had a blast being one of the judges for the first 52 Film Fest. It was great seeing so many local talent participate, and it made me very optimistic for the future of film in our region,” he said.
Wallace Theatre is an event venue in downtown Johnson City that hosts film screenings, improv theater and standup comedy. ActionVFX is a digital special effects library based in Johnson City that offers high-quality, professional-grade digital effects to artists and filmmakers across the film industry.
“We had an amazing first festival last year and can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with this year,” said Shara Lange, head of the Radio/Television/Film program in the Department of Media and Communication at ETSU. “We are so happy to be providing a space for local filmmakers of all ages to come together and to create.”
The deadline to register to participate in the 52 Film Festival competition is Feb. 28. There is a $52 registration fee. All films that meet the competition criteria and are delivered on time will be eligible for competition prizes. Sponsors of the event include Dos Gatos, Crumb Bakeshop and Spark Plaza.
The first screening of films is at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at the Wallace Theatre, located at 215 East Main Street. A second screening will take place later that evening, followed by the awards ceremony.
For more information, visit www.52filmfest.com or call (423) 439-7572.