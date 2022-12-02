No one is absolutely certain of the origin of yule logs, though historians and folklorists have many theories tracing the practice back to Germanic paganism and middle ages Christmas celebrations.
The Yule Log, also known as the Yule Clog or the Christmas Block, is burned a little bit each night or is sometimes lit with candles rather than burned. Still others spur the literal translation and make a chocolate and cream cake known as a Yule Log.
Regardless of its origins, this tradition continues to brighten homes in the often-dark nights surrounding winter holidays.
Yule and Yuletide celebrations
Yule is celebrated on the winter solstice, which in 2022 is Dec. 21. It is marked as the birthday of the sun and celebrated with feasting, caroling and dancing.
At Yule festivals in Scandinavia, according to almanac.com, logs were lit to encourage the sun to return. Their “logs” were entire trees and burnt each night for 12 days. They would be lit each year with the remaining kindling from the previous year’s tree. Sometimes they would be decorated with holly, ivy and pine cones or anointed with wine.
The ashes from the burnt log would be put under each family member’s bed to protect them and then later it would be spread over crops as fertilizer and among the livestock to keep them strong.
Christmas Log Celebrations
Christmas logs are also burnt for 12 days, starting on Christmas Day and ending on Epiphany (Jan. 6). The symbolism changed to that of hospitality to welcome the holy family and the ashes symbolized Christ’s eventual sacrifice.
Christmas/Yule logs often make appearances as gifts, decorations and centerpieces. A small log is tied with red ribbon and decorated. Others use them as Advent wreaths, putting the traditional pink, purple and white candles on them.
Custom Log Materials
What are logs made of? It depends on where you are from and what you want the logs to do.
England traditionally uses oak logs while birch is popular in Scotland, cherry wood gets used in France and in Norway they use spruce or pine.
Pagans associate different meanings with different kinds of wood. According to The Gypsy Thread, oak is a symbol of strength and wisdom, pine is connected with prosperity, a birch promised fertility, and aspen contributes to spiritual understanding.
Making Cake
Ever since the 1600s, people have been taking their yule log celebrations out of the fireplace and onto the table with cakes made to look like yule logs. Chefs through the centuries have developed myriad recipes for these round cakes and decorated them to look logs adorned with leaves, pine cones and mushrooms.