The Hawkins County 4-H Poster Contest was recently held within the county.
4-H members and 4-H Cloverbuds were given the opportunity to create a 14x22 inch poster design depicting a 4-H advertisement. This year there were 54 participants in this contest.
Those participating from Hawkins Elementary were: Grace Whitt, Peyton Huston, Briahna Maxwell, Abigail Castle, and Paisley McMillan.
Rogersville City School had the following participants: Blakely Ramsey, Callie-Ann Parsons, Kaden Sivert, Carrie Ruth Lawson, Tripp Armstrong, and Rylee Sivert.
Maggie Snapp (Cedar View Christian School) submitted her poster for the contest.
Mooresburg Elementary had two participants, Damien Lindsey and Ethan Sawyers.
Those that participated from Rogersville Middle School were: Mason Smith, Shelbi Costello, Clint Long, Shay Davis, Ragan Seal, Lily Brennan, and Lane Gilliam.
St. Clair Elementary had the following participants: Kaylee Wilder, Anna Horton, Taylann Morrison, and Parker Horton.
Chadd Carpenter (Homeschool) also participated in the poster contest.
Those who participated from Church Hill Intermediate were: Justice Moore, Trevor Jones, Jalynn Adams, Paiden Hotaling, Bailee Childers, and Jessie White.
Mount Carmel Elementary had three participants: Kendal Taylor, Kasin Nichols, and McKinley Stoddard.
Those that participated from Clinch were: Lily Lawson, Emmett Couch, Summer Ferrell, Ryleigh Johnson, and Isabelle Couch.
Surgoinsville Elementary had the following participants: Aubree Scalf, J.J. Goforth, Bentley Laster, Avery Carr, and Allie Goodman.
The following students submitted posters from Bulls Gap School: Zyra Holman, Bentley Starnes, Makinnley Long, Eli James, Erica Hux, Khloee Riley, Jamie Dyer, Kynzlee Tester, and Evan Karns.
Hawkins County 4-H is very proud of the quality of the 4-H posters submitted.
The top blue ribbon winners were awarded an Honorable Mention Award and those went to: Grace Whitt, Blakely Ramsey, Maggie Snapp, Parker Horton, Kaden Sivert, Taylann Morrison, Bailee Childers, Kasin Nichols, Summer Ferrell, and Khloee Riley.
The top 3 posters were selected and submitted to the Eastern Region 4-H Poster Contest.
Those posters belonged to Carrie Ruth Lawson, Rylee Sivert, and Callie-Ann Parsons.
Posters were judged on the Regional Level and 15 out of the 99 were submitted to the State Contest. Callie-Ann’s poster was one of those submitted to State.