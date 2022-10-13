Though most musicians head to Nashville hoping to be discovered, Chelsea Smith declined a recording label and left Nashville for Rogersville.
Forming The Smithcreek Together Band, she and husband — Hawkins County native Jerome Smith — are a musical duo. Separately they have played at some top events. Chelsea has performed with Jesse McReynolds at Cumberland Caverns Cave and has filled in singing at the famous Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville.
Jerome Smith has played with Kaitlyn Baker, a semi pro band.
As the duo Smithcreek Together Band they are releasing an extended play on Spotify while playing locally. They helped kick off Heritage Days Friday at the Hale Springs Inn Gazebo 4:30-6 p.m.
If you missed them there you can also catch them Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Honkey Tonk Hakes, 3415 Rt. 66N,Rogersville.
Chelsea was first singing in church between 3 and 4 years old in her hometown of West Virginia. At 21 years old Chelsea decided to move to Nashville. She had a dream, she knew she had talent and in order to be discovered she had to be heard. She began to apply for jobs online, seeking out establishments on Broadway.
One day she got an email back for an interview at Whiskey Bent Saloon on Broadway and that is exactly where Chelsea wanted to be. Chelsea was not only hired there but also landed a place to stay. “It was a sign I needed to be there.”
A Gospel Label Declined
From May until summer Chelsea waited tables and when she was in between tables she often sang with the house band. Things were going well and she was attracting attention. A talent scout heard Chelsea sing and brought her to audition for a gospel label.
After her audition she was told in order to sign she would need to change her hair color from dark brunette to blonde and change her style of clothing. But Chelsea decided to remain true to herself and declined. She continued singing with the house band hoping for another offer. But after declining the gospel label she seemed to go unnoticed by the talent scouts. Later, Covid hit with lockdowns and fear of socialization hit Nashville hard, especially in the restaurant industry.
After three and a half years in Nashville things came to a sudden halt. Not only was she barely singing, she was barely earning a living. At the same time a relationship also turned badly and ended. Chelsea made plans to pack up and head home to West Virginia. There was a lot of second guessing herself as to why she did not succeed. Perhaps she spent too much time on love gone wrong and too little time getting herself out there. However, something totally unexpected came the day before she was to leave. She met Jerome.
Jerome is a self taught musician. “Be it broom sticks or fly swatters, whatever was in my hand I pretended was a guitar.” He got his first guitar from a yard sale at 9 years old. Jerome has many styles of music including gospel, metal, old rap and now country.
Love At First Sight
Jerome Smith was attending church that Sunday in Gallatin TN at Cowboy Church located inside Reba Mcintire’s old horse barn. He was there with mutual friends of Chelsea’s networking with other musicians and Chelsea was there to sing. It was love at first sight. The two married shortly after and made their home in Jerome’s hometown, Rogersville.
Today the couple is working on recording an extended play album with 5 songs on itunes. Basically, extended play is shorter than an album as a sample of what they have to offer. A quality E.P. can be all an artist needs to be on their way to a career thanks to social media. Both have decided to stay independent and not sign with any labels, telling The Review, “Artists who sign don’t own anything and are forced to tour.”
A Description of Music
“Music is peace, pure happiness, music is what sets my heart on fire,’’ Chelsea tells The Review. “It’s a language that transcends age and every boudry,” Jerome added.
Some places the couple have played together are Old Red in Gatlinburg where they played with Erin Walker as well as the TN state fair. You can find them playing locally too at Hollywood Hillbilly, Honkytank Hakes, Red Dog on Main and even a block party in Mt. Carmel.
(Do you have a story to share with The Review? Email baitingerjeannie4u@gmail.com)