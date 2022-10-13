Jerome and Chelsea Smith are The Smithcreek Bank. While performing at Red Dog on Main in Rogersville they posed for a picture in the alley.

 contributed

Though most musicians head to Nashville hoping to be discovered, Chelsea Smith declined a recording label and left Nashville for Rogersville.

