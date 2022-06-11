Since becoming the first Contemporary Christian Musician to have a platinum record, the first CCM to hit No. 1 on the pop charts, and the first CCM to perform at the Grammy Awards, Amy Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host and speaker.
Grant’s early work in the Christian music field helped define the genre, and her crossover success in the pop market brought her a global audience. Over her career, Grant has earned an extensive list of music accolades and achievements.
She has sold more than 30 million albums world-wide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Grant has received 6 Grammy awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.
On Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m., the iconic singer-songwriter, Amy Grant, will perform at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in the ETSU Foundation Grant Hall. Local tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.
Stepping out from behind her guitar, Grant found herself hosting the NBC prime time series “Three Wishes” in 2005, bringing her into millions of living rooms across America every Friday night. The people she met and stories she collected proved to be great inspiration for creating new music and even writing a book. Two years later, Grant’s first book, Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far, was published. She continues to share her stories with audiences all over the country as a keynote and inspirational speaker.
In April 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her first pop hit, “Baby Baby”, with a worldwide release of a new version of the song featuring fellow Capitol Music Group recording artist Tori Kelly. Growing her popular Christmas brand, Grant then released “Tennessee Christmas” in October 2016, her first all-new Christmas album in nearly twenty years.
“We’re fortunate to have such an icon like Amy Grant performing at the ETSU Martin Center” says Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. “An Evening with Amy Grant will have your heart dancing and filled with inspiration.”
For more information on Amy Grant, visit amygrant.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.