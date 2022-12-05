It may be “The Greatest Story Ever Told” but the Rogersville Baptist Temple’s entry was only the second greatest float in Saturday’s Christmas Parade.
The Greatest Story was nudged out by Spires Chapel Baptist Church’s Nativity Scene on Wheels, which earned the Best Float award for the 2022 Rogersville Christmas parade.
The American Legion Post 21 and Ladies Auxiliary placed third with its giant America flag, followed by the horse and pasture scene entry by Wild Haven Farms.
It may not have earned any awards from the official judges, but the Rogersville Review’s award for “Best of the Rest” goes to APEX Banks’s Radio Flyer wagon full of toys, some of which were alive including Raggedy Ann, Barbie and a Nutcracker toy soldier.
Of course the star of the show Saturday was Santa Claus who brought up the rear of the parade riding high atop a fire truck. At the conclusion of the parade spectators enjoyed the Tree lighting ceremony in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse as well as a Christmas concert.
Christmas season officially came to Hawkins County this past weekend with annual Christmas parades held in Rogersville and Church Hill on Saturday, and in Bulls Gap on Sunday.
More photos from the Rogersville parade can be seen on pages A8-9, and a complete beginning to end video of the parade can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Photo galleries from the Church Hill and Bulls Gap parades will appear in subsequent editions of the Review.
More Upcoming Events
The Amis Mill Trading Post will be open Dec. 10 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. with a special holiday lineup of local Christmas themed products made in Hawkins County. There will be gifts, decorations, art, baked goods, and more. Anyone interested in becoming a vender can email Joan Wentworth at 13JoanB@gmail.com. Visitors are invited to enjoy tours of the historic Amis Mill property guided by owner Jake Jacobs beginning at 2 p.m.
Mount Carmel
The Mount Carmel Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. with lineup beginning at 1 p.m. in the Hardees parking lot.
The Santa Run will be all day Saturday Dec. 17 beginning at 8 a.m. Santa will jump on top of a Mount Carmel fire truck that morning, and he’s not going back to the North Pole until he’s passed every home in Mount Carmel. Anyone who greets Santa at the road gets a generals helping of candy.
Surgoinsville
The Surgoinsville Christmas Parade is Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Lineup is at 10 a.m. at the Surgoinsville United Methodist Church.
(Does your church, club or organization have a Christmas event coming up that you want the public to attend. Email your announcement to jeff.bobo@therogersvillereview.com and we’ll get it in the next edition of the paper, and online.)