Surgoinsvlle, TN

July 18, 2023

Before Charles Grow was a US Marine, and later curator of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., he was a budding young artist at the former Surgoinsville High School.

This week Grow returned to his alma mater (now Surgoinsville Middle School) to begin replacing a mural on the back wall behind the gym stage that he painted as a sophomore more than four decades ago.
  