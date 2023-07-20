On Tuesday Surgoinsville High School graduate Charles Grow began painting a new Eagle mural on the back wall of the gym stage where he painted the original mural more than 40 years ago.
Charles Grow holds his sketch of the 2023 version of his Eagle mural in front of the mural in the process of being completed Tuesday.
Charles Grow’s sketch of the 2023 version of his mural is minus a mountain that was included in the 1980 version.
Charles Grow explains Tuesday his process for sketching the murul, which began with a drawing on a notepad.
The mural is located at the back wall of the stage in the Surgoinsville Middle School gym.
Surgoinsvlle, TN
July 18, 2023
Before Charles Grow was a US Marine, and later curator of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va., he was a budding young artist at the former Surgoinsville High School.
This week Grow returned to his alma mater (now Surgoinsville Middle School) to begin replacing a mural on the back wall behind the gym stage that he painted as a sophomore more than four decades ago.
