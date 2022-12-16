Due to the popularity of last year’s event, Allandale Mansion is bringing back and expanding its Holiday Tea event for the 2022 Christmas season.
This year, the event will be held on two days – Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under and guests are encouraged to wear their best holiday outfit.
During the event, guests will enjoy a catered snack from Food City, a glass of fruit “tea,” beautiful Christmas decorations with photo opportunities, time to make an ornament to take home and even a dance in the parlor.
An adult must remain with the child during the event. There is no ticket charge for the accompanying adult, but they will not receive a snack nor do a craft.
To register visit www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link. Then enter “Holiday Tea” in the search bar.
Allandale Mansion is located in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport at 4444 W. Stone Drive. For more information about Allandale Mansion visit www.allandalemansion.com or call (423) 229-9422.
About Allandale Mansion
Allandale Mansion was built in the early 1950s and donated to the City of Kingsport in 1969 after the death of its owner, Harvey Brooks. The property includes the mansion, two barns, a picnic pavilion, two man-made ponds, the Heron Dome and a 2,000-square-foot amphitheater.