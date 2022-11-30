It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Kingsport, so now is the perfect time for you and your family to plan a month of holiday cheer. And the best way to do that is by visiting ThisIsKingsport.com and checking out the Christmas in Kingsport page.
This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring you the best holiday events this year. The excitement kicks off December 3 with the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and continues throughout the month of December.
“Christmas in Kingsport will be a unique, festive and fun holiday experience that can be enjoyed throughout the Christmas season,” said Alderman Betsy Cooper.
Christmas in the Park was an amazing holiday event last year and this year, we’re more than doubling the amount of Christmas trees, adding decorations to two downtown parks, and creating the first ever holiday light walking trail.
Experience the Christmas magic not only at Glen Bruce Park, but also in Centennial Park. Over 100 trees will be decorated by local businesses and individuals and each park will include thousands of lights to make it feel like you are in your own holiday movie.
“If you want to feel like you’re in a Christmas movie or want the perfect holiday season selfie, Christmas in Kingsport is the place to be,” said Alderman James Phillips.
Decorated trees will go up in both parks and will continue to shine through January 3, so grab your families and friends and take a walk through our downtown Winter Wonderland.
With events planned each weekend in December, your holiday season is sure to be merry and bright. Plus, if Mother Nature doesn’t bring the flakes, we will.
“We’re excited to make it ‘magically’ snow every Friday and Saturday in the month of December in Kingsport, too,” exclaimed Alderman Phillips.
Kingsport events in December
Jingle & Mingle Shop & Hop: December 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kingsport Christmas Parade: December 3 at 6 p.m.
Christmas Tree Lighting (at Church Circle): December 3 at 7:45 p.m.
Christmas Walking Tour (presented by Lamplight Theatre) December 8 & 15 at 6 p.m.
The Grinch & Santa (at Centennial Park): December 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Professional Snow Photos (at Glen Bruce Park): December 10 at 6 p.m.
Christmas at the Carousel: December 16 at 1 p.m.
Want to get into the Christmas spirit a tad early? Wander through downtown and check out the six lighted displays! You can find gifts at the intersection of Market and Broad Street, a snowflake in the 100 block of Broad Street, and an ornament at the intersection of Main and Broad Street.