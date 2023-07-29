Tour guides and hosts in period costume will be on hand to answer questions and share history from the Rocky Hill and College Hill cemeteries.
It used to be a common thing for families and friends to gather in the cemetery and picnic, share stories of their loved ones, and relax.
During the evening, the Heritage Alliance will unveil a temporary marker honoring the victims of the 1873 cholera epidemic and marking the mass grave from that historic event.
The Heritage Alliance is hosting a Summer Social in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.