Volunteer High School is proud to present “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy.”
Community shows will be Thursday February 23, Friday February 24, and Saturday February 25 at 6:30 pm.
The shows will be held at Sullivan Heights Middle School, 1236 Moreland Dr., Kingsport, due to damage caused by flooding at Volunteer’s theater over Chrstmas break. Tickets will be available at the door for $7.
Email jessica.fritts@hck12.net for more information.
The show is directed by Chris Broadhead and features a cast of students ranging from grades 9-12.
The set was designed by Volunteer’s new art teacher Ernie Perry and many of his students.
Cast List and information about actors
Gomez Addams - Curtis Robinette is a senior at VHS. He is a member of the Volunteer Concert Choir. His past roles during high school include LeFou in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”, Ancestor in “Moana Jr.”, and Simba in “The Lion King Jr.”
Morticia Addams - Eliza Smith is a senior at VHS. This is her 2nd musical at Volunteer. She previously appeared as Babette in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
Wednesday Addams - Rhyann James is a junior at VHS. She is a member of the Volunteer Concert Choir and Womens’ Choir. This is Rhyann’s 2nd musical at Volunteer, but she has also been featured in many roles at Jonesborough Repertory Theater. Her roles throughout high school include Ancestor in “Moana Jr.”, Tinman in “Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition”, Zazu in “The Lion King Jr.”, and Ado Annie in “Oklahoma: Youth Edition.”
Pugsley Addams - Belle Fritts is a sophomore at VHS. She is a member of the Volunteer Womens’ Choir. This is Belle’s 2nd musical at Volunteer, but she has also been featured in many roles at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Her roles throughout High School include the Witch in “Into the Woods Jr.”, Moana in “Moana Jr.”, Silly Girl in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”, and Rafiki in “The Lion King Jr.”
Fester Addams - Andrew Locke is a senior at VHS. He is a member of the Volunteer Concert Choir. This is Drew’s 2nd musical at Volunteer. He previously appeared as Tamatoa in “Moana Jr.”
Grandma Addams - Katelyn Pavlock is a junior at VHS. She is a member of the Volunteer Womens’ Choir. Her past roles in high school include Ancestor in “Moana Jr.” and Sarafina in “The Lion King Jr.”
Lurch - Gabe Burns is a sophomore at VHS. HIs past roles include The Baker in “Into the Woods Jr.,” Pua in “Moana Jr.” and Banzai in “The Lion King Jr.”
Lucas Beineke - Jack Cannon is a senior at VHS. He is a member of the Volunteer Concert Choir. His past roles include ensemble in “Moana Jr.” and Timon in “The Lion King Jr.”
Mal Beineke - Ethan Vaughan is a senior at VHS. He is a member of the Volunteer Concert Choir. This is Ethan’s second musical at Volunteer. He was previously featured as Chief Tui in “Moana Jr.”
Alice Beineke - Sarah Smith is a senior at VHS. She is a member of the Volunteer Concert Choir. This is her first musical.
Ensemble: Jonathan Smith, Kenzie Abston, Luke Cannon, Ethan Coleman, Kaileigh Dye, JJ Hill, Lexi Hilton, Bayley Jones, Jenna Lawson, Kelsey Nappila, Chris Smith, and Emily Williams
Technical Crew
Lighting: Landon Fritts and Jackson Fritts
Stage Crew: Brook Dykes, Jackson Helton, Luke Rimer, and Andrew Dickerson
Sets: Ella Barrett, Lucas Greenwell, Kayla Hernandez, Lynnzi Hurd, Isabel Houston, Nolan Kinnamon, Gavin Lawson, Skyler Morelock, Dustin Smith, Lilian Vaughn-Shepherd, and Karissa Yarosh
Director - Chris Broadhead
Music Directors - Josh Wenger and Carrie Carpenter
Choreographer - Braylee Polson
PR and Costume Director - Robin Fritts