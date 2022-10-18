Nothing brings back childhood memories like crisp fall days and candy-filled pumpkins.
Give your Halloween a taste of yesteryear with these vintage autumn treats.
Popcorn Balls
Ingredients
7 quarts popped plain popcorn
1 cup sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1/4 cup water
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Food coloring, optional
Directions
1. Place the popcorn in a large baking pan and keep warm in a 200-degree oven.
2. In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, water and salt. Cook over medium heat until a candy thermometer reads 235 degrees, or the soft-ball stage.
3. Remove from heat. Add the butter, vanilla and food coloring, if using, and stir until the butter is melted. Immediately pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated.
4. When the mixture is cool enough to handle, quickly shape into 3-inch balls. Dip your hands in cold water to prevent sticking.
Candied Apples
Ingredients
15 apples
2 cups white sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
1 1/2 cups water
8 drops red food coloring
Directions
1. Lightly grease cookie sheets and insert craft sticks into whole, stemmed apples.
2. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine sugar, corn syrup and water. Heat to 300-310 degrees, or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms hard, brittle threads. Remove from heat and stir in food coloring.
3. Holding the apple by its stick, dip in the syrup and turn to coat evenly. Place on prepared sheets to harden.
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients
1 pound hulled green pumpkin seeds (pepitas)
1 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 tablespoon tamari sauce
2 teaspoons garlic powder
Salt, to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
2. Mix pumpkin seeds, olive oil, chili powder, tamari and garlic powder in a resealable gallon bag. Seal bag and knead to coat the seeds. Spread the seeds on a baking sheet in an even layer.
3. Bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes, then turn seeds. Bake until lightly toasted and fragrant, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with salt. Cool before serving; store in an airtight container.