The Kingsport’s annual “BrewHaHa” promises a night of pizza, beer and laughs.
Featuring three comedians, 15 pizzerias, and four breweries/beverage vendors, the popular event will take place Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.
The price to attend is $48 per person. Each ticket includes pizza and two drinks. Tickets can be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org
Comedians Bryan Morton, Jasmine Ellis and K-VON will take to the stage to entertain the crowd with their hilarious and witty acts that have thrilled audiences across the country.
In addition to an evening of comedy, attendees will be able to partake in various pizza selections from multiple local restaurants and pizzerias, and enjoy a selection of domestic and craft beer.
“We are excited to bring BrewHaHa back to the Tri-Cities,” said Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director. “This annual event celebrates local pizzerias, has a wonderful selection of craft and domestic beers and great comedy, all wrapped together for a spectacular evening. We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”
Pizza vendors include Chef’s, Dominos, Fox’s Pizza Den, Giuseppe’s, Italiano’s of Kingsport, Luke’s Pizza, Mad Greek, Marco’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Pizza N Gyro, Raffaele’s, Stellar Pizzeria, The Angry Italian, The Main Street Pizza Company and The Meadows.
Cherokee Distributing, Great Oak Brewing, Holston Distributing and Yee-Haw Brewing Company are the beverage providers.
“In addition to the incredible comedy, attendees get to select their favorite pizza slices from each of the fifteen different local pizzerias and restaurants and enjoy craft and domestic beer selections from four local breweries and beer distributors,” Hernandez added. “It’s a fun evening with a huge crowd.”
Bryan Morton
Bryan Morton is a Tennessee-based touring comedian. In 2017, he was named Funniest of the Tri-Cities. He is a staple at Blue Ridge Comedy Club, in Bristol, Tennessee. Morton has headlined and featured in shows across the country and in 2022 was a featured performer at the North Carolina Comedy Festival. He has opened for Tim Dillon, Joe Zimmerman, Michael Palascak and Chris Kattan.
Recently, Morton hosted Joe Zimmerman’s one-hour special taping at The Grey Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina, which was produced and directed by Nate Bargatze. He has been dabbling in comedy for ten years, but the last four years have seen him jump into performing comedy with both feet, quickly gaining a reputation as a must-see comedian on the rise.
Jasmine Ellis
Jasmine Ellis has crafted a fan base by leaning into her warm and energetic style of comedy. Her standup has been described as “energetic” and “joyfully neurotic,” and she’s pretty sure that was a compliment. After hosting local radio shows in college and interviewing comedians, she decided to try it herself in 2013 and hasn’t looked back. Ellis has performed in Las Vegas, New York and Los Angeles, and earned spots on several festivals, including Moon Tower Comedy Festival, Bird City, Out of Bounds Fest in Austin, Blue Whale Comedy In Tulsa and Big Pine Comedy Festival in Austin.
Ellis performed in comedy clubs, colleges and good old-fashioned dive bars across her native Texas. In 2017, she landed a coveted spot on the third season of PBS Documentary-series “Stand Up Empire,” which profiles Austin’s top up-and-coming comedians and recently taped a comedy special for Dry Bar Comedy.
K-VON
K-VON is the most famous Half-Persian comedian in the world. Millions have seen his appearances on NETFLIX, NBC’s ‘Last Comic Standing’ and his popular TED Talk. He has also filmed two wildly successful Dry Bar Comedy Specials which introduced him to a global fan base.
Off stage he is just as busy. K-VON’s book “Once You Go Persian...” is full of funny stories detailing his upbringing and how he got into comedy. He also recently starred in a hilarious movie alongside Jon Heder (aka Napoleon Dynamite).
Catch K-VON on tour, listen to his PODCAST, and watch his weekly videos on youtube.com/KvonComedy as he wakes “America Up with Laughter.”