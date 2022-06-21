The Local Artists Gallery invites all our friends and neighbors to come and meet Tereasa Utter, the Artist of the Month for June 2022.
Tereasa and her husband Keith recently retired from full-time careers and relocated to Rogersville a year ago to be closer to their son and his family in Greenville, S.C.
Tereasa retired from a full-time job with the New Jersey Department of Education in 2017 and a later part time job as the House Manager for a small Theater in Northern NJ.
They wanted to relocate to the south and both fell in love with the Rogersville area, particularly the slower pace, the southern hospitality, and the milder climate.
Having always been a crafts person Tereasa became interested in “pour painting” about a year ago and once they got settled into their new home she decided to give it a try.
She loved the outcome while employing various techniques and the use of many colors. Tereasa watched and learned these procedures through various videos on different methods and techniques and she loves the endless possibilities and creativeness in this more recent art form. T
ereasa says she is a work in progress, and over the years has done many projects such as: wreath making, ceramics, needlepoint, jewelry, and she still wants to try stained glass.
Both she and her husband Keith are multi-talented Artists who display and sell their work at The Local Artists Gallery 124 E. Main Street, Rogersville.
So, come on out and see Tereasa’s work and enjoy the displays of your Local Artists. We have completed our reorganization due to the downsizing of our space and hope that you will visit us soon.
Our hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Don’t forget if you have a budding Rembrandt or Picasso, we offer Art Classes at a very reasonable price. Adult classes are Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.; teen class is Wednesday 4:30-6:30 p.m., and our Kid’s Corner is Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.