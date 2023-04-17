On April 6 the Panther Choir gave the BOE a sneak preview of its new show called “Disney: The Movies, the Magic” which will be performed for the public at Church Hill Elementary on May 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The Church Hill Elementary School “Panther Choir” comprised of third and fourth graders entertained the Hawkins County Board of Education at its April 6 meeting with renditions from its new show.
The Panther Choir has been practicing its new show after school every Tuesday.
On April 6 the choir gave the BOE a sneak preview of its new show called “Disney: The Movies, the Magic,” which will be performed for the public at Church Hill Elementary on May 9 at 5:30 p.m.
It’s been a busy year for the Panther Choir, which traveled to the Asbury Place Retirement Center in Kingsport in December to sing Christmas Carols for the residents there.
The Panther Choir is led by CHES music teacher Katie Brown. A video of the Panther Choir's April 6 performance can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
