Church Hill Elementary

On April 6 the Panther Choir gave the BOE a sneak preview of its new show called “Disney: The Movies, the Magic” which will be performed for the public at Church Hill Elementary on May 9 at 5:30 p.m.

 Jeff Bobo

The Church Hill Elementary School “Panther Choir” comprised of third and fourth graders entertained the Hawkins County Board of Education at its April 6 meeting with renditions from its new show.

