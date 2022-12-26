Holiday gatherings call for big bowls of holiday punches. These festive drinks are sure to please and look pretty in your cut glass or crystal punch bowl set. Cheers!
Cranberry Pomegranate Christmas Punch
Recipe is from Pizzazzerie.
Ingredients
3 cups pomegranate juice
3 cups 100% cranberry juice
1 cup pineapple juice
1 cup orange juice
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 750-milliliter bottle dry sparkling wine or 3 cups ginger ale or 2 cups of lemon-lime soda or 3 cups sparkling apple cider
2 oranges, sliced
1 cup fresh cranberries
Directions
1. Chill all ingredients. Combine the juices and almond extract in a large punch bowl. Stir well.
2. Add your sparkling beverage of choice just before serving.
3. Garnish with orange slices and fresh cranberries.
Champagne Punch
Recipe is from Liquor.com
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups genever
1 cup champagne
1/2 cup Cointreau
1 cup club soda
3/4 cup lemon juice, freshly squeezed
1/2 cup simple syrup
8 dashes Old Fashioned bitters
Pineapple slices, star anise pods and grated nutmeg, for garnish
Directions
1. Add 2 cups of ice cubes to a punch bowl.
2. Add the genever, champagne, Cointreau, club soda, lemon juice, simple syrup and bitters into the bowl and stir to combine.
3. Garnish with pineapple slices, star anise pods and grated nutmeg.
Baltimore Eggnog
Recipe is from Liquor.com.
Ingredients
2 dozen eggs, separated
1750-milliliter bottle cognac or grandy
16 ounces Jamaican rum
2 pounds powdered sugar
3 quarts whole milk, chilled
1 quart heavy cream, chilled
1 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
Directions
1. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks until light and lemon colored.
2. Continue to beat while adding the rum, sugar, milk, heavy cream and salt.
3. Beat the egg whites and nutmeg until they form stiff peaks.
4. Fold the whites into the yolk mixture. Serve.
Sparkling Plum Punch
Recipe is from Southern Living.
Ingredients
8 firm red and black plums, about 2 pounds
1 cup granulated sugar
6 cups water, divided
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 cups sparkling cranberry juice
Directions
1. Cut four plums lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices and chill. Chop remaining plums into small cubs and place in a medium saucepan. Add sugar and a cup of water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until plums are tender, about 10 minutes.
2. Pour plum mixture through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Discard solids. Cover and chill 30 minutes.
3. Combine plum syrup, lemon juice, reserved plum slices and remaining five cups of water in a punch bowl. Stir to combine. Chill at least and hour and up to overnight. Top off with sparkling cranberry juice before serving.