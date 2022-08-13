GREENEVILLE – Country music star Neal McCoy will bring his ever-expanding catalog of music to Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, August 21 at 7:30 PM.
Over the past three decades McCoy has released three platinum certified albums, one gold album, and numerous Top Ten hits.
McCoy’s career took off in 1981 when he won a talent contest that secured him a spot as Charley Pride's opening act for six years. Afterwards, he launched his solo career releasing his first debut song in 1988, and debut album, At This Moment, in 1990. McCoy made his commercial breakthrough in 1993 with back-to-back No. 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It. His success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more top 10 hits. A seventh, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released album, That’s Life.
Among his more recent releases, Neal released XII in 2012, produced by Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. His latest work includes a tribute to Charley Pride released in 2013, Pride, and his most recent album, You Don't Know Me, a collection of songs from the American songbook.
He has participated in 17 USO tours around the world and continues to say it’s one of the achievements he’s most proud of. He’s also the recipient of multiple humanitarian awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Radio Broadcasters and the Masonic Grand Lodge. McCoy also supports his own charity organization, East Texas Angel Network, which is committed to the enhancement of the lives of children of East Texas who are living with terminal or life-threatening diseases. The foundation has raised more than $9 million since 1995.
Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679. Ticket prices start at $30.