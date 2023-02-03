Greeneville native and Barter Theatre resident actor Eugene Wolf will be on stage at Surgoinsville’s Bellamy Hardware on March 3 to perform his one-man play, The Book of Mamaw.
It is a musical that is said to have everything from comedy to heartache and everything in between.
“The music is all from my generation,” the 68-year-old actor aid. “The first song is from the old Valleydale Pigs commercial. Mamaw saw how much I enjoyed singing that. So at two-years-old she enrolled me in my first ever singing competition and I won!”
From then on, Mamaw was having Wolf sing at any opportunity he could.
Wolf hinted to a particularly funny scene in his play.
“I was eight years old singing a Loretta Lynn song about my lyin’, cheatin’, drinkin’ husband,” He said. “The music goes further from female country stars to when the Beatles appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show. There’s something about the Beatles in there, I may have gotten a little too overworked when I first heard them.”
But music and good times to laugh at are not everything in this play. Wolf insisted that there would be serious moments as well, saying, “There were both sides to that coin,” in discussing life with his Mamaw.
How Foundations Carry Over
“The play is a great picture of my life,” Wolf said. “Mamaw was a devout Christian woman who gave me a great foundation.”
“Mamaw was full of kindness but carried a devout, strict believing in the church that lead to problems.”
He perks right up in letting audiences know, “But we walked right over those problems too.”
In The Book of Mamaw, viewers will see how the teachings of one’s elders lead us to become the people that we are in adulthood. Growing up in the late 1960s and early 1970s with a strict grandmother was not always easy, but Wolf cherishes those moments in shaping him to be who he truly was.
“It is about how we are given a foundation but how we fill it in with our own content.” In addition to giving his honor to Mamaw, it is about self-discovery during a turbulent time in American history that still carries over today.
Wolf also says that his play is about opening up and respecting each other’s ways of life and religions.
“We need to be talking. Know who each other is.”
Inspired by religions and spiritualities from across the world, Wolf’s anecdotes about himself, “Bring it back to you.”
He shows how no matter what our upbringing is, many of us deal with the same issues and struggles to become who we are as we mature.
Bringing culture to a Small Town
Teresa Greer, who owns Bellamy Hardware with her husband Johnny said, “We don’t have a lot of opportunities to bring in culture to our town and county. We are so proud of Mr. Fritts, the Surgoinsville Middle School music director, for his dedication to theater and he inspired us to bring special events here.”
Bellamy’s usually hosts a monthly concert, but Greer said the play is expected to be a great time for many residents in the area who are all excited to get a snapshot of Eugene Wolf’s life.
The Book of Mamaw has been performed across the east coast of America, including winning awards in New York City, with plans to take it to England. Eugene Wolf will be performing on Friday, March 3rd at 7:30 pm.
Bellamy Hardware is located at 1714 Main St. in downtown Surgoinsville.
For information about tickets check the Bellamy’s Hardware Facebook page.