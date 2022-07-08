The “Castle Barn” in the Pressman’s Home community north of Rogersville will host fundraiser next weekend to benefit the Hawkins County Humane Society.
The event was organized by Andrea Davidson who recently adopted a Golden Retriever that was rescued by the HCHS after being shot in the face by an unknown person and left for dead on March 15 on Shepherd’s Chapel Road.
Davidson later adopted that Golden Retriever and named him “Luca”, and the two have been inseparable ever since. Thanks to the kindness and care of many people Luca has made a full recovery.
“The fundraiser is inspired and dedicated to Luca who was found with a gunshot wound to his face and saved by Hawkins County Humane Society, Rogersville Animal Hospital and the town of Rogersville who all came together to get him the immediate medical attention he needed to survive,” Davidson said. “When we come together great things happen. We hope to make this an annual event.”
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at the Cast Barn, which was formerly known as the Camelot Golf Course at 908 Pressman’s Home Road (Rt. 94).
The concert is sponsored by B Well Natural Health store in Rogersville which is owned and operated by Davidson, as well as, Red Dog on Main, WRGS, Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union. The suggested donation to attend the concert is $10.
Among the artists performing are: Corey Tester, Andrea Davidson, and Dimestore Cowboys.
Children are welcome, and there will be bouncy houses on site to keep them occupied.
The venue opens at 4:30 p.m. with the concert taking place 6:30-10 p.m.
There will be multiple vendors on hand, and food and drinks will be sold. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
The easiest way to get to the Castle Barn is to take RT. 70N north from Highway 11-W in Rogersville. When you reach the three-way stop at the Pressman’s Home Road (Rt. 94) intersection, continue straight onto Pressman’s Home Road and that will take you to the concert venue.