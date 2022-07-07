Eight teams entered Monday morning’s first every Fourth of July Kickball Tournament, but there could only be one winner, and that honor went to team “Trentville”.
Trentville went 5-0 in the tournament, defeating the Dirty Dodgers in the finals.
The kickball tournament was the idea of Parks and Rec director Matt Elkins.
Aside from fireworks and DJ music in the evening, there wasn’t going to be a lot going on throughout the day Monday at the City Park. Elkins said he wanted to create a fun event for the holiday, and plans on doing something similar again next year.
“It was a success,” Elkins said. “Everyone had fun. We statyed on schedule. We had 8 teams that brought 10-12 players each. Your talking 80-90 people involved in a first time event in the middle of summer on an extremely hot day. We’ll try to build on that and maybe add another event next year. We’ll do something fun every year.”
Elkins said Kickball may or may not be the Fourth of July event next year. He may go with Dodgeball or Whiffleball, but there will definitely be another kickball tournament at the City Park at sometime in the future.
Elkins didn’t know a lot about the teams and their makeup, except that most of the players were from the Rogersville area.
Also making it to the Final Four were “TKAT” and “Free Ballerz”.
The other four teams in the tournament were called City Kickers; 30-Plus; Kickback; and Oxygen Deprived.
All photos by Randy Ball except for team photos which were submitted by Elkins.