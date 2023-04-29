JOHNSON CITY — Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City will be hosting Springtime in Haynesville – A Civil War reenactment on May 6 and 7.
Johnson City was called Haynesville in honor of Landon Carter Haynes during the Civil War.
Haynes represented the State of Tennessee in the Confederate Congress while two of his sons fought in the war.
The Department of East Tennessee Civil War Reenactors will be at the site to commemorate the soldiers of the United States and Confederacy.
The site and camps will be open from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. A small battle will take place at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Before the battle, visit the camps of Confederate and Union soldiers and learn how the soldiers lived during the war. There will be plenty of fun and interesting things to see and do for every one of all ages.
Also, discover the rich history of Tipton-Haynes as you examine the site’s eleven historic structures. The historic home of the Haynes family will be open for visitors to tour through. Explore the cave and feel it’s cool air on a warm spring day. Take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter mile nature trail.
Admission for the Springtime in Haynesville Civil War Reenactment is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under.