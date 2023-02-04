The work of artist Jason Sheridan Brown is now featured in the Catron Gallery, located inside the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus. Brown will be on campus for a gallery talk at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8.
The exhibit, “Foothills,” features sculptures the artist hopes will urge individuals to question the human relationship with the natural world.
“I want my objects and projects to challenge users to engage in a civic dialogue about individual, community and space,” Brown said.
Brown is an associate professor of art at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where he has been teaching sculpture since 2001. His work has been exhibited in 22 states. Recent public art projects include large-scale outdoor sculpture installations at the Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort, Kentucky, and Franconia Sculpture Park in Shafer, Minnesota. Brown is involved with a number of professional and community organizations. He has served as president of the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance board of directors since 2018.
“My recent work explores mountainous landscapes and rural cultures through a series of projects that question the controversial practice of mountaintop removal coal mining that is now prevalent throughout Southern Appalachia,” Brown said. “This destructive mining practice has dramatically changed our regional landscapes throughout rural Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, and Kentucky.”
The gallery talk and the exhibit is open to everyone. The exhibit continues through March 30. The gallery is open during normal library hours, from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is free.