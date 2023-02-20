Stop by The Local Artists Gallery in downtown Rogersville and enjoy the work of Donna Putnam. Her work is featured in the right hand display window and inside The Gallery.
Donna Putnam and her husband Mike retired in 2021 and relocated with 3 ponies from the scenic Hudson Valley in NY to Rogersville. They are both artists and display their work at The Gallery, at various craft/vendor shows from time to time, and at the Stonehaven Farm Tack and Tidbits Facebook page. Every piece is original and individually hand crafted.
Donna will host a Meet and Greet at The Gallery on Sunday 26 February from 1 PM to 4 PM, please stop by and meet her and other artists.
Donna has loved horses since childhood and spent most of her career working with them in various capacities. She says their beauty and grace continue to inspire her, and she is pleased to have more time to spend enjoying their company and using their inspiration to bring horses and art together. She strives to salvage and reuse items which stir the imagination and her primary focus currently is horseshoes.
Horseshoes have been used for centuries as a practical device for the protection of horses’ hooves. As they protected the horse, they are also used as a symbol of protection and good luck for those who hang them. Best mounted either inside or outside a main entrance, facing north or west, on a non-metal surface, they are most often hung with the branches reaching upward toward heaven to hold the luck and power of the horse’s spirit.
Sometimes they are also seen pointing down, so that the luck may flow out to surround the structure and pour out upon those passing underneath. They make great home décor and gifts for good luck, housewarming, horse lovers, baby, wedding, anniversary, birthday… or any occasion!
When available, used horseshoes are chosen, clips are flattened or removed, nails pulled, rough edges smoothed, and they are carefully cleaned. Whether old or new, shoes are painted or a protective clear coat is applied to prevent rust and provide the desired finish. Beads, trims and vintage costume jewelry are sourced in small batches from estate and yard sales when possible, and applied to each shoe. Custom horseshoes (with options for colors and use of your own horse’s hair or shoes) are available by arrangement at 845-728-2229.
Mike Putnam learned the craft of hand tooling and lacing leather, woodworking, and many other skills from his father as a child. Over the years, most of his projects were created as gifts. Some were sold for little over the cost of the leather alone, to keep them affordable. Projects involving extensive detailed tooling or fancy lacing may require additional expense. The time involved truly makes it a labor of love.
For a unique gift, stop by The Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN. We currently have the work of 25+ artists on display and our hours are Tuesday through Saturday; 10 AM to 5 PM. Don’t forget our art classes for your budding artist: kids class is Saturday 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, teen classes are Wednesday 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM and Saturday 3 PM to 5 PM, and adult classes are Wednesday 2 PM to 4 PM and Saturday 1 PM to 3 PM. Come on out and see what your local artists have on display.