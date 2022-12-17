panthercreek

Tennessee State Parks officials present Panther Creek State Park the award for Facilities Management as part of the parks’ Awards of Excellence. From left are Mike Robertson, director of Operations for Tennessee State Parks; Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner of Parks and Conservation for TDEC; Jason Chadwell, park manager for Panther Creek; Aaron Lawson, building maintenance worker at Panther Creek; and Robin Peeler, parks area manager.

contributed

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has named Panther Creek State Park in Morristown winner of the Excellence in Facilities Management award for Tennessee State Parks in 2022.

