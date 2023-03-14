001.JPG

Project Serve Our Soldiers founder Corki Weart, center poses last year with military grandmother Jody Roten, left, and military mom Amy Williams, right, during the 2022 PSOS craft fair fundraiser at the Rogersville National Guard Armory.

 Jeff Bobo

Every year the annual Project Serve Our Soldiers Craft Fair just gets better. This year there will be live music, fellowship, and hourly drawings for amazing prizes every hour on the hour.

Trending Recipe Videos