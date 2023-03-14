Every year the annual Project Serve Our Soldiers Craft Fair just gets better. This year there will be live music, fellowship, and hourly drawings for amazing prizes every hour on the hour.
Project Serve Our Soldiers will host its annual Craft Fair on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25 at the Rogersville National Guard Armory near the intersection of Highway 11-W and Rt. 70N. All proceeds benefit Project Serve Our Soldiers which provides support to local soldiers on deployment and their families.
During the March 24-25 Craft Fair a number of fun special guests will be dropping in both days to help us with our drawings each hour. And oh my, the prizes just keep getting better every year.
I can’t begin to name all of the prizes because there are so many, including the “Out and About Town” Basket that contains valuable gift certificates to our many local restaurants and businesses here in Rogersville and Hawkins County.
As always, we have a wide variety of vendors with various crafts and merchandise. This year we are also welcoming our Hawkins County Homesteaders to bring their wares, trades and their knowledge along with a few mini classes and demonstrations. Who knows? You might even find some farm fresh items this year.
Last year we had approximately 2,000 people stroll through our indoor event and we are expecting even more folks this year. Our Cantina has delicious homemade foods that you can eat in or take home after shopping. Bring the family.
Project Serve Our Soldiers is a volunteer, non-profit organization that serves our hundreds of active deployed military service men and women from our local communities of Hawkins County.
We support all USA military branches of service. We also support the Tennessee Army National Guard and Army Reserve Units each time they are called up & depart from Rogersville and Mount Carmel.
These deployed individuals who are stationed on both foreign and domestic soil often tell us that it can be lonely for them while away serving our country. Letters, cards and packages give them the connection of home when it comes from Hawkins County.
Postage and packaging have more than doubled. There is always a cost for postage for letters, packages and the goodies that go into those packages. The cost is even higher for items sent outside the continental USA.
The Goal and Mission of Project Serve Our Soldiers is to provide comfort to Hawkins County actively serving military personnel and their families on foreign and domestic soil through fundraising efforts and donations.
We need your help to do this. The Project Serve Our Soldiers Craft Fair is a great way to support our active service men and women and the local community.
To submit the name of an active military person you would like sponsored, please email the full name, rank, military branch and the mailing address to projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com or call 407-883-2036.
Or if you would like to simply donate to Project Serve Our Soldiers, please send your donations to 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 37857
Here are the prize drawing times and the special guests who will be assisting:
Friday, March 24: Military and Veterans
1pm Scott Fouks — Commander of American Legion Post 21 Rogersville
2pm SSGT Ryan Sears — US Army from Rogersville
3pm SSGT Alex Mowry — 278th Tennessee Army National Guard — Rogersville Armory
4pm SSGT Alex Mowry — 278th Tennessee Army National Guard — Rogersville Armory
5pm Anitra Fulkerson — President — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 231 Rogersville
Saturday, March 25th: Hawkins County Familiar Faces
11am Mike Manning — Veteran Services
12pm Jeff Bobo- Editor Rogersville Review
1pm State Rep. Gary Hicks
2pm Nancy Barker — CEO Hawkins County-Rogersville Chamber of Commerce
3pm Jim Sells — Rogersville City Mayor
4pm Mark DeWitte — Hawkins County Mayor (Grand Finale Prize)