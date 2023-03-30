Blue Ridge Family Farms is excited to announce its upcoming Egg-stravaganza event, which will take place on April 9th from 11am until 5pm at 555 Little Pumpkin Valley Road in Eidson.
This family-friendly event will be filled with activities for all ages and will be a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the arrival of spring.
The Egg-stravaganza will feature a farm wide 300 egg hunt with 6 golden eggs up for grabs, games, a silent auction, face painting, food vendors, craft vendors, and live music, along with many other exciting activities. Families can also enjoy painting eggs, funnel cakes, and corn hole.
In addition to the fun activities, the Egg-stravaganza is still seeking vendors and sponsors to participate in the event. Vendors will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the public, while sponsors can contribute to making this event a success.
The best part? Admission to the Egg-stravaganza is completely free to the public! Families can enjoy a day of fun without worrying about the cost of admission. Tickets are on a set-your-own-price basis with no minimums, just enter $0 for free admission. All proceeds from the event benefit the farms Food Donation Program (https://blueridgefamilyfarms.com/food-donation-program).
“We’re excited to bring the community together for this Egg-stravaganza event,” said Shae Stewart, managing partner of Blue Ridge Family Farms. “It’s a great opportunity for families to spend time together and enjoy the beautiful spring weather, while also supporting local vendors and sponsors.”
Blue Ridge Family Farms is a family-owned and operated farm that was recently established in Eidson. The farm intends on offering fresh produce, locally raised meats, and a variety of other farm products. In addition to providing quality products, Blue Ridge Family Farms is committed to supporting the local community through events like the Egg-stravaganza.