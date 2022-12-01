For many families, a Christmas morning tradition involves a pickle — not the kind you can eat, but a glass one hidden on the Christmas tree.
While there are many origin stories for this tradition — including many people who insist that it comes from Germany — there is no evidence to support most of them. Rather, they simply make for fun (and sometimes gruesome) stories about why people would associate a pickle with a Christmas tree.
Christmas Pickle Origins
Recent surveys of Germans led to the discovery that there aren’t many Germans aware of the Christmas pickle tradition, making it unlikely that the tradition is from there. The website History Daily gathered several tales that might be the backstory for the tradition.
Spanish St. Nicholas. Three Spanish boys stopped at an inn while traveling home from school to visit their families for the holidays. A crazed innkeeper cut them up and put them in a barrel of pickles. Luckily for them, St. Nick came by, discovered them and revived them. The boys ever after hung pickles on their Christmas tree as a way of thanking the saint.
Dying Civil War Soldier. Another story centers a Civil War prisoner of war in Georgia. As he lay dying, he asked the guards if they would grant his final wish — find him a pickle, which was his favorite food. They did so and the result was miraculous. His wounds healed and he lived. Every Christmas after that, he put a pickle on a tree to remember the kindness of his captors.
Woolworth Sales Technique. Another origin story takes place 20 years later in the late 1880s. Woolworth had started importing glass ornaments from Germany. Most of the fruits and vegetables sold well, but not the pickle. Faced with a surplus of ornaments, one sales clerk made up a story about an “old world” tradition. People loved it, so he told other Woolworth managers the story. People believed the story of the quirky Weihnachtsgurke, and the tradition took off.
Christmas Pickle Traditions
The tradition itself is fairly simple. On Christmas Eve, an adult in the house takes the pickle and hides it in the tree. Naturally camouflaged, it can often be hard to find. First thing in the morning, the family searches for it. The first child to see it gets an extra present or holiday treat or might be designated the first child to open a Christmas present.
Some places get a little more elaborate. The Pickle Packers International named Berrien Springs, Michigan, population 2,000, the Christmas Pickle capital of the world, according to the city’s website.
For many years they celebrated with parades, an annual Christmas Pickle Festival and lots of pickle items for sale from the traditional ornaments to chocolate-covered pickles.