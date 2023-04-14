A collaboration of local residents and musicians teamed up with local musician Corey Tester to make his first professional country video in Rogersville earlier this year.
Tester, along with producer Matt Smile has released the video, Good Ole Boys, shot right here in Tester’s hometown. Tester has previously received some attention being recognized by Colt Ford on Spotify as an upcoming new artist for a previous song recording.
Tester hopes the video will open some new doors for him as an upcoming artist.
The story line is a collaboration of both Tester and his producer, Matt Smiles. Kayla Smiles acted as the assistant director.
“It was my job to make sure everyone stayed on script,” Kayla Smiles commented. Matt Smiles arranged the details of the shoot and put the scenes together as well as filming. But it took a few local residents to make the video storyline complete.
Benjamin Grover is another local musician from the band, Thirstatine. He has teamed up to assist in the video in several areas. He has not only assisted financially, but he also provided his land, an RV, a Harley Davidson and his well known bus with his Thirstatine logo on the hood. “Tester has a lot of talent. I’d love for this video to land him a contract and it’s been my pleasure to help him. We have done several fundraisers together for charitable causes. He’s an all around great guy,” Grover said about his fellow musician and friend. “ And being in this video was fun.”
The rooster crows
It is morning in Rogersville as the video begins after a nightly party. Tester wakes to the rooster crowing, hops in his pickup truck and the lyrics, “Good ole boys, they know how to love and they know how to fight,” begin the video. The rural farm scene mentions living in Hawkins County, sweet tea and hard work. Tester told the Review, “The message is about growing up in the south like right here in Rogersville. We treat people right and we get stuff done. We work hard and we play hard.”
The next scene shows a party is scheduled and so it begins again, with the song, Good Ole Boys. Tester passes out party flyers at Red Dog on Main and is seen purchasing beer at the Shell gas station. He returns to the field and a pizza delivery guy comes in with 15 pizzas. The pizza guy is Jesse Popecki, also from Rogersville.
Volunteers had a lot of fun
The volunteers who participated in the video had a lot of fun. One scene is shot in town and features a caravan of vehicles crossing the bridge on Highway 66 with an aerial view. Led by the Thirstatine bus, the caravan of vehicles included pickup trucks, the Harley and the RV. All are in a hurry because they are late for the field party.
Grover’s son, Justin Pierson, is seen in his truck as part of the caravan. Driving the RV was Robert Eaton. He is later seen running off of the bus and into the crowd. Shawn Prew also volunteered in the video caravan and is seen running off of the bus. Prew is also the bass player for Thirstatine.
Colby Johnson was also in the bus and can be seen running off of it into the field. James Showen is seen riding the Harley and he is also Tester’s stepfather. Briar Kinsler, who set a record at the drag strip when he was 14 years old, rode the dirt bike on the farm.
And a 4 wheeler is shown pulling a kayak and is driven by another musician, Erin Walker. Another local, Charles Stevens also came to help with filming.
Tester himself does not play locally unless it is for charitable causes. He prefers to spend his time in the recording studio with Smiles. Tester has several songs out now and this is his first professional video.
Tester’s music and new video are available on all media platforms now. Tester is hoping to attract the attention of other artists and producers after previously catching the attention of Colt Ford with his new video produced and filmed in Rogersville.