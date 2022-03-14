Britney Jean Spears was born in 1981 and is credited with the revival of teen pop in the early 2000s.
She’s sold more than 100 million records worldwide, rising to stardom after signing with Jive Records at just 15.
A native of Kentwood, Louisiana, Spears grew up singing in the church choir, winning talent shows and state-level competitions in gymnastics. When she was 8, she auditioned for “The Mickey Mouse Club,” and was deemed too young. The casting director did refer her to a New York City talent agent and shortly thereafter, appeared in the off-Broadway musical “Ruthless!” and on the television show “Star Search.” She returned to “Mickey Mouse” in 1992, where she was cast along with Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell.
She signed with Jive at 15 and became a pop sensation with “… Baby One More Time” in 1999 and “Oops! … I Did It Again.” Her career took off, followed by a Super Bowl halftime show, promotional deals, tours and a self-titled album.
Spears’ fourth album, “In the Zone,” came out in 2003. She asserted more control with this album, writing and co-producing much of the material. NPR called it one of the 50 most important recordings of the decade and the track “Toxic” won Spears her first Grammy.
In early 2004, Spears married a childhood friend in Las Vegas, but had the marriage annulled 55 hours later. A petition to the court said she “lacked understanding of her actions.” She later married dancer Kevin Federline, launched a reality show and a perfume. She also released a compilation album, “Greatest Hits: My Prerogative” before taking a break to start a family.
Starting in 2006, cracks appeared in Spears’ pop-perfect life. She was photographed in her car with her son, Sean, in her lap instead of in a car seat. She went into drug rehab, then publicly shaved her head before going back to rehab. In 2007, she lost custody of her children and was sued by Louis Vuitton. In the midst of the turmoil, her fifth album, “Blackout” debuted.
The next year, Spears was hospitalized after police found her under the influence of a substance and she refused to turn over custody of her sons. She was committed involuntarily and placed under a conservatorship lead by her father, Jamie Spears, giving him an attorney Andrew Wallet control of her assets.
Spears continued to work, churning out another album, “Circus,” and 2011’s “Femme Fatale,” as well as another greatest hits album, then 2013’s “Britney Jean.” She held a two-year residency in Las Vegas, created 2016’s “Glory” album, continued to rake in the awards, and tour. In 2019, she went back into a psychiatric facility after her conservator father suffered an illness.
Shortly thereafter, a social media movement, #FreeBritney, began, campaigning to end her father’s conservatorship. Allegations of physical altercations and other abuse surfaced. The conservatorship ended in late 2021.