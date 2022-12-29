Individuals from the community adopted a homeless person in a secret Santa program during a Christmas party for the homeless on Dec. 18 at the God’s Blueprints day center.
Each homeless participant wrote down their clothing sizes along with a few wish items.
Not your typical Christmas wish lists as some homeless wished for necessities in order to survive outdoors such as a tent and sleeping bag.
Another requested hygiene items such as deodorant, wipes, razors and shaving cream. Still another homeless man who lives in his car and is sick with congestive heart failure wished for gas money to get to a much needed Doctors’ appointment.
While some of the homeless gave first names and allowed pictures others asked the Review for privacy.
Inside of God’s Blueprints a prayer is said thanking God for the food and gifts. The homeless are told they are worthy of love and that the community loves them too and has provided for them.
Many of the homeless hugged each other. They were also told to prepare for the upcoming single digit temperatures coming soon and offered extra blankets. Many brought in their battery packs to exchange for charged batteries to run their heated sleeping bags which were provided in a previous community drive.
Needs gas to get to the doctor
Chris lives in his car and sleeps in a cardboard box. He is a senior citizen on a waiting list for housing. He also suffers from congestive heart failure. After his car ran out of gas near the river, he said it took him 4 hours to walk to God’s Blueprints with his swollen feet. Chris wished for a gas voucher and has a very important Doctors’ appointment he cannot miss in order to receive his medication. He is not feeling well. Chris did receive new clothing including winter boots and $20 for gas from his secret Santa.
Clothing and food requested
Bobby is also homeless and requested warm clothing and shoes. He received the needed clothing and shoes along with a gift card for food.
Wishing for a watch
James, who is also homeless, tells the Review he has been naughty all year and doesn’t expect much. In spite of being a senior who is homeless he still keeps his sense of humor. James received winter clothing, shoes and he wished for a waterproof watch that he received also.
Thanks for a heated sleeping bag
Marvin, also homeless, wanted nothing, saying his heated sleeping bag was all he could ever want and his wish was simply to say thank you to the individuals who sent them to God’s Blueprints. He did not sign up for the secret Santa program but he did come for the party and food.
Victim of domestic violence
Jennifer is not homeless but is a victim of domestic violence and comes to God’s Blueprints for counseling and company. A secret Santa also found her and gave her gloves and a hat with other clothing items.
Parkinson’s Disease
David is also homeless and has Parkinson’s Disease. His hands often shake uncontrollably especially around crowds and noise. He wished for clothing for winter with men’s hygiene items. He did receive the items requested. Unfortunately the party caused him some sensory overload which stimulated his Parkensons disease and he could not stay. His biggest wish is a cure for Parkensons.
Hoping To see her childrenHeather who is homeless living in a tent requested clothing, shoes, a jacket and drawing pads with gel pens. Her secret Santa fulfilled all of her requests except one. Heather is hoping to see her children on Christmas.
Previously Homeless Last Year, Wishing For Land For God’s Blueprints
Joan and Robert were previously homeless all of last winter. They were run off of private land while camping in a tent with snow on the ground. A volunteer at God’s Blueprints let them camp in his backyard. They wished for an apartment which was granted a few months ago. But now they are wishing for land to be donated for God’s Blueprints for the others with a safe place to camp and transition out of.
Community pulling together
An individual donated a case of wool blankets which were distributed. Another individual donated $10 McDonald’s gift cards so the homeless have a place to go inside when they are cold. The Bridge Church donated in the secret Santa program and also brought in food. Lucky 7 Pallet Store sent a handful of gift cards too and encourages the homeless to come to their store for food on Saturdays when God’s Blueprints is closed. The community also sent in plenty of thick socks, gloves and hats to go around.
Tammy Helton who is the director of God’s Blueprints says the current needs for the homeless are flashlights with batteries, umbrellas, deodorant, and new underwear. Women’s underwear sizes needed are small, medium and large. Men’s underwear is also needed in small, medium and large. Plus small jars or packets of instant coffee are especially requested in the cold days ahead. Gerald Maher is a volunteer at God’s Blueprints Monday through Friday. He says one very needed item is portable foam pads to keep sleeping bags from being directly on the ground along with emergency silver blankets which would also be a ground cover and reflect the sun.
God’s Blueprints is located at 205 S Armstrong Road in Rogersville. They are open Monday through Friday, providing showers, a meal and much needed supplies for the homeless. The day center operates in a rented building and cash donations are always needed to keep the doors open on a month to month basis.