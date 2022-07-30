Multi-platinum, GRAMMY winner Michael W. Smith is embarking on his popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m., Smith will perform selections spanning his expansive Christmas repertoire at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts in the ETSU Foundation Grand Hall. Presale tickets start Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m.
“It’s no secret how much I love Christmas music,” Smith says. “Having Michael Tait join me this year is something I am looking forward to. We’ve been friends for years, and to now have his voice and energy incorporated into this show is going to make it even more incredible!”
Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he’s written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums.
Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 36 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers.
“Take a break from the hustle of the holidays and be reminded of hope, love, joy and peace as you enjoy the sounds of Christmas with Michael W. Smith.” says Jennifer Clements, executive director of the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
More than just an iconic songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever.
Michael W. Smith’s heavily praised Michael W. Smith & Friends: The Spirit of Christmas features collaborations with Vince Gill, Lady A, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Nettles, Bono, Michael McDonald and Amy Grant.
In support of his longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Smith will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show. Smith will also be supporting Heartlight Ministries, a ministry and residential facility offering healing and hope for parents and struggling teens.
For more information on Michael W. Smith and his upcoming tour, visit MichaelWSmith.com. For more about the Martin Center or to purchase tickets, visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
About the Martin Center for the Arts
The 93,000 square foot ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, located at 1320 W. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, features three venues, as well as three rehearsal/meeting rooms. Construction on the center began in early 2018 and was completed in fall 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. The ETSU Foundation Grand Hall can seat nearly 1,200.