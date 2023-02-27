Volunteers from the Surgoinsville Museum are working on a WWll history project.
The project highlights how Hawkins County residents were changed and the responsibilities they took on as a result of this world wide event.
If you have a loved one connected to Hawkins County that served in WWll or worked behind the scenes in a supporting way, please contact Teresa Greer at 423-360-3137.
We are anxious to hear their story. We need the information and a photo as soon as possible.
The new WWII exhibit will be located to the immediate left of the museum’s main entrance as you walk in.
It will contain written testimonies and photos of Hawkins County residents from the war. A special panel will tell of the efforts of women during the war, with the ladies detailing their factory jobs and home lives next to posters with Rosie the Riveter and other paraphernalia. They will also have posters, newspaper articles, uniforms, and objects that are intentionally kept secret so as not to spoil the surprise.
The museum will have a booth at the Surgoinsville Middle School career day on March 14th for all those interested in vocations involved with history.
They will also host a Spring Silent Auction in May to raise more money for further projects.
The museum is located at 120 Old Stage Road in the basement of the Surgoinsville Public Library. Operating hours are Thursday 10-2 and Saturday-Sunday 2-5.
If anyone is interested in sharing WWII stories from Hawkins County or contributing WWII artifacts, can also call (423) 335-5718.
Teresa Greer added, “We would love to have new volunteers or anyone wanting to share. This exhibit and museum is not just about Surgoinsville. This is about all of Hawkins County.”