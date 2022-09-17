Rock-and-Roll superstars, The Everly Brothers, were honored today with the unveiling of a new “Tennessee Music Pathways” marker in Everly Brothers Park.
Family of The Everly Brothers, along with city and state officials, gathered in Knoxville to celebrate the milestone achievement.
Distinguished as one of the most innovative and original styles of 1950s rock-and-roll, The Everly Brothers’ blend of country music, rhythm ‘n’ blues and pop harmonies were rooted in vintage country brother duets that influenced countless singers, including Simon & Garfunkel and the Beatles.
“Visit Knoxville is honored to partner with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to unveil the ‘Tennessee Music Pathways’ marker at Everly Brothers Park,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “The Everly Brothers began performing as a duo in Knoxville, and their music has inspired artists through the decades ever since. Spaces like this further cement Knoxville’s place in American music history, and draws visitors from around the world.”
“The ‘Tennessee Music Pathways’ were created to preserve, promote and inspire Tennessee’s rich and diverse musical heritage,” said Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell. “The Everly Brothers not only helped shape the state’s rich music history but shaped rock-and-roll music around the world, and for that, we are grateful to celebrate them today.”
While in Knoxville, music fans can visit Everly Brothers Park and learn more about the duo on the newly placed marker. This beautiful pocket park is the only commemorative park in the United States to honor rock-and-roll duo Don and Phil Everly and features inlaid plaques with signatures and quotes from famous musicians on the impact of the Everly Brothers on both their careers and rock music around the world.
On Sept. 5, Tennessee Tourism launched its second episode of the new six-episode podcast series titled “Tennessee Music Pathways” which highlights Knoxville’s unique musical stories, performances and interviews with musician, historians and fans, including the city’s WDVX, Cradle of Country Music Walking Tour, the Tennessee Theatre and East Tennessee History Center.
ABOUT TENNESSEE MUSIC PATHWAYS
Tennessee Music Pathways, launched by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development in 2018, is an online planning guide that connects visitors to the state’s rich musical heritage at tnmusicpathways.com.
From the largest cities to the smallest communities, Tennessee Music Pathways stretches across all 95 counties and features hundreds of landmarks from the seven genres of music that call Tennessee home. Join the conversation on social using #TNmusicpathways.