State Parks offer some of the most incredible places in Tennessee to catch the sunrise and sunset.
From cypress forests and lakefront campsites to misty gorges and tucked-away cabins, Tennessee State Parks provide a myriad of spots to take in the sunrise or sunset.
Here are some of the most spectacular state parks to watch the sun show off.
Where to Watch the Sunrise
Fall Creek Falls State Park: Buzzard's Roost. Scenic Loop Rd, Pikeville.
Buzzard’s Roost is a secluded overlook at Fall Creek Falls State Park that proudly showcases awe-inspiring sunrises. You can access Buzzard's Roost from a “hidden trail” to the left of the popular Millikan's Overlook area.
Early in the morning, you’ll find a quiet spot to perch near the edge of a magnificent gorge and watch the sun slowly burst over the ridge. As one of the most inspiring vistas in Tennessee, this sunrise spot is not one to miss.
Warriors' Path State Park: Duck Island at Warriors’ Path State Park, Colonial Heights.
Watching the sunrise at Warriors Path State Park is a truly remarkable experience. The eastern side of the walking trail on Duck Island looks out over Fort Patrick Henry Lake and offers a unobstructed views of the sky as it fills with vibrant hues of orange, pink, and yellow. The reflection of the sun on the water creates a stunning view that is sure to take your breath away.
Those staying at the Warriors’ Path State Park campground can easily access the loop trail at sunrise. If you’re not staying the night, make sure to note park opening times.
Montgomery Bell State Park: The Lodge at Montgomery Bell, 1000 Hotel Avenue, Burns.
If you’d like to roll out of bed, grab a warm cup of coffee, and step out to a spectacular view, check out the Lodge at Montgomery Bell. This hotel is located inside Montgomery Bell State Park on the shores of Lake Acorn. A raised outdoor patio with comfortable seating offers a front-row seat to watch the sunrise over the lake. Also, each guest room features a private balcony, and some face east.
The best part? As an overnight guest at the lodge, you’ll receive a complimentary breakfast that can be enjoyed while you watch the sunrise.
Reelfoot Lake State Park: Reelfoot Lake State Park Cabins, TN-21, Hornbeak.
The back deck of each cabin at Reelfoot Lake State Park offers an incredible sunrise view. With the lake located just a few steps from the back porch, you can watch the sunrise over the water and illuminate the magnificent cypress trees. The lake is also home to a large population of birds that can be seen and heard stirring in the early morning. Take a seat in one of the Adirondack chairs and enjoy the show.
Mousetail Landing State Park: Campground Road, Linden.
Mousetail Landing offers some hidden gems when it comes to waterfront camping. The campsites at the Spring Creek Campground sit on the shores of the Tennessee River facing east. This is the perfect setup for watching the sunrise from the comfort of your tent or while you cook breakfast.
Where to Watch the Sunset
Paris Landing State Park: The Lodge at Paris Landing, 400 Lodge Rd. Buchanan.
The sunset at Lodge Paris Landing rivals those on the coast. With the lodge situated on the shores of the widest portion of Kentucky Lake, you’ll enjoy expansive water views that mimic the feeling of the Great Lakes or (with some imagination) the ocean. The sun sets over the water right behind the lodge, and there are plenty of spots to sit and watch. Each guest room features a private balcony overlooking the lake. There are also two fire pits with seating areas and a patio outside the restaurant. You could even watch the sunset from the outdoor pool that’s available to lodge guests.
Panther Creek State Park: 2010 Panther Creek Park Rd., Morristown.
The sunset over Cherokee Lake at Panther Creek State Park is outstanding. There are multiple ways to take in the view at the park, but we suggest checking it out from the overlook located at the far end of the park near the Smallman Area picnic shelters. The view looks out over the lake at the Cumberland Mountains. When the sunset is notably vibrant, you’ll often see the colors reflecting off the lake’s surface.
Pickwick Landing State Park: 120 Playground Loop, Counce.
The first thing you'll notice as the sun sets over Pickwick Lake is the stunning scenery. The lake is surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills, which are bathed in a warm, golden light as the sun dips lower in the sky. The reflections of the sunset on the lake's glassy surface are simply breathtaking, and it's not uncommon to see boats drifting lazily along, their occupants taking in the view. The park's many hiking trails also offer fantastic views of the sunset, and you'll be able to take in the beauty of the park from many different vantage points.
The Lodge at Pickwick Landing offers incredible lake views from the guest rooms to the restaurant. Grab a meal and a craft cocktail on the restaurant’s outdoor balcony, or book a room and enjoy the show from your private lakefront balcony.
Natchez Trace State Park: Pin Oak Campground, Pin Oak Rd., Wildersville.
Score a lakefront campsite with full hookups and incredible sunset views at the Pin Oak Campground inside Natchez Trace State Park. These sites offer a one-of-a-kind experience to watch the sunset from the comfort of your campfire. The fiery displays of pinks and purples reflect off the still waters of Pin Oak Lake and make for picture-perfect camping trips.
Harrison Bay State Park: Harrison Bay State Park Campground, 7855 Bay Marina Circle, Harrison.
Watching the sunset at Harrison Bay State Park is the perfect way to end a day full of adventure and exploration. After a day of hiking, fishing, or boating, there's nothing better than sitting by the water's edge and watching the sun go down. The RV campsites at Harrison Bay sit on Chickamauga Lake facing west and provide fantastic views of both the sunset and the night sky.