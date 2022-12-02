This past year, the Ukraine was thrust into the news when Russia invaded. It sparked an interest among many about Ukraine’s culture.
Ukrainians have very elaborate Christmas celebrations which start on the Greek Orthodox Christmas Eve — Jan. 6 — and run for 12 days, ending on Epiphany. The main celebrations involve a 12-course meal, caroling and puppet shows.
Christmas Eve Feast
According to Ukrainian People, a Ukrainian-American magazine, families gather after the first star of the night appears. Two tablecloths cover the table, one symbolizing the family’s ancestors, the other the living members of the family. Hay is spread under the table and the tablecloths and an extra place-setting is left out for the spirits of family members who have died.
Ukraine has been called the bread basket of the world and wheat plays an important part of the meal. The Christmas bread — kolach — owns the center of the table, braided into three rings representing the Trinity. A sheaf of wheat stalks called a didukh is ceremoniously placed under the icons in the house. The head of the household places a bowl of boiled wheat mixed with poppy seeds and honey next to it. It is called kutia or God’s Food. Next up is God’s Drink, which is made with 12 different stewed fruits.
The head of the family gives each person at the table a piece of bread dipped in honey. After a prayer and greeting, the 12-course meal begins, each course representing one of the 12 Apostles. There is no meat served as Ukrainians fast until Christmas Day.
Some courses include kutia, borshch, boiled dumplings, a variety of fish, and stuffed cabbage.
Caroling
Ukrainian Christmas caroling is far more elaborate than that typically practiced in the United States. According to Urkanian People, caroling was more of a folk opera with carolers taking on roles as song leader, a goat, a bag carrier and a carrier of the six-pointed Star of Bethlehem. Others might play such instruments as the violin, dulcimer or the trembita.
When given permission to sing, carolers enter the house and sing a carol for each member of the family. Traditionally they’ll perform a comedic skit involving the goat and perhaps dance and recite poetry
Puppet Shows
Ukrainian puppet shows, known as vertrep, are centuries old, but under Soviet rule they were persecuted and died out. According to the Internet Encyclopedia of Ukraine, the tradition has resurged this century.
Performers carry the two-story stage from house to house and put on two-act shows. The first act is religious in nature, recreating nativity scenes, singing hymns and telling Christmas-related stories, especially that of Herod and the revenge mothers of the children he murdered took.
The second act strings together several comic scenes. One of the main characters in the second-act strings is a figure known as Kozak who is based on a Ukrainian folk hero. He has a monologue extolling the glorious past of Ukraine and he is looked upon as the eternal defender of Ukraine’s freedom.