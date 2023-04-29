JOHNSON CITY — Get close with local history on Saturday, May 13th as the Heritage Alliance hosts its second annual “Picnicking with History” at the Knob Creek Historical Museum in Johnson City.
This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a picnic lunch on the lawn. Tickets include the tour, admission to the museum, and a boxed lunch from Main Street Café. Tickets are selling quickly!
The Knob Creek Vineyards and Historical Area is located in the heart of Johnson City on acreage that has been owned by the Sherfey family since 1885.
The site is a functioning farm and vineyard that has been in continual operation for over 200 years earning Knob Creek the designation of being a Century Farm by the state of Tennessee. In addition to the vineyards and farm at Knob Creek, there is a two story museum on site, as well as several historical structures including a log cabin, caboose, tobacco farm, weaver’s cottage, and historic dairy cellar.
Some of the buildings, such as the Duncan Cabin, have been well preserved on the site and are available for tours.
The site was home to George and Margaret Holley. They were instrumental in preserving local history, especially the history of the Knob Creek Community. They started the museum and today their daughter Deanna Carey cares for the collection of thousands of artifacts.
“This is the perfect event for Mother’s Day weekend,” says Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason. “Bring mom out for a lovely picnic and some fascinating history.”
This event will also be a chance to see the Knob Creek Museum before it opens for its 2023 season.
There are four tour and lunch slots available on May 13 at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
There are only 20 tickets available per slot, and some of the seatings are already halfway sold out, so make sure you book your tickets fast. The cost is $30 per person. This event is a unique fundraiser for the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance and the Knob Creek Historical Museum.
You can purchase tickets online through the Town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at Jonesborough.com/tickets
You can also call the Visitor’s Center at 423-753-1010.
The Knob Creek Historical Museum is located at 243 Denny Mill Road. You can learn more about them by visiting their website at http://www.experienceknobcreek.com. The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information on the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/. Be sure to follow the Heritage Alliance on Facebook and Instagram for updates about events and programs.