Summer is the season of swimming and now is the perfect time to purchase your season pass for the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
If you’re only planning to visit the Kingsport Aquatic Center during the summer, then have we got a plan for you. Our season pass entitles you to use the indoor pools and outdoor water park during the summer season.
The outdoor water park will be open every day from mid-May through Labor Day, weather permitting, then weekends only through the end of September.
Season pass holders also have early access to the Outdoor Water Park 30 minutes before the regular opening time (except Sundays).
Season pass prices
Lil’ Splasher (Under 48”): $100
Bigger Splasher (48″ and taller): $125
Master Splasher (age 55+): $100
Splash Pack (4-person household): $250 ($15/extra person within same household)
2023 Outdoor Water Park Hours
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday and Saturday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.
Season passes and memberships can be purchased at www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then select “Aquatic Center” from the list. You can also purchase season passes and memberships in person at the KAC front desk.
To learn more about season pass and membership benefits, call 423-343-9758 or visit swimkingsport.com.