We’re making history at the historic Fudge Farm in Surgoinsville and making Mamas old timey snow day fudge.
Although she didn’t make the wonderfully rich chocolate candy often, we could always count on her making her old fashioned fudge for Christmas or as an occasional snow day treat.
My earliest snow day memories are of me tagging along after my father as he went through freshly fallen snow on his way to milk. He left big foot prints for me to follow in but I had to almost run to keep up with him. Snow made the world so clean, pure and beautiful.
I loved it then and the kid in me loves it now. When I was a child, sometimes we didn’t know the snow was coming. We would go to sleep with the stars and moon shining and wake up under a white blanket. As soon as I could, I would rush out to play in the snow.
My siblings and I would ride dish pans down across the snow covered hills and take turns sliding across the frozen farm pond. We would build snow houses, snow angels and snowmen and have the best snowball fights ever. We had the greatest fun when other kids in the community came over to play in the snow with us. One time we found an old car hood and pulled it to the top of a steep hill.
Twelve of us piled on it and down we went. Kids were flying off everywhere by the time it reached the bottom of the hill one little boy was left on it and he was hanging on for dear life. But Lord didn’t we have a good time. Mama would make snow cream out of the second snow of the season because she said it was the cleanest. It seems like she was always cooking something special on those long winter days.
The words all kids longed to hear
Our little farm house in Sulphur Springs valley always seemed to be so warm and cozy after a lengthy snow day outside. All they had to do was mention it might snow and we would be tuned in to WRGS radio to hear the one announcement all kids longed to hear “No school in Hawkins County” Happy memories let me tell you. Winter is the only time of year a nine year old will listen to a weather forecast.
They didn’t have the weather channel back then just channel five and eleven. We would get our hopes up when we heard that a winter storm was moving in. I don’t care if they had said a blizzard was coming in from Hawaii we would believe it.
I would sit up all night thinking I wouldn’t have to go to school the next day. But, sometimes the snow wouldn’t make it. Boy, would we be mad at that weather man. In later years we moved from the country to Rogersville and we transferred to the city school. Snow days changed drastically.
We gathered around the radio to hear “No school in Hawkins County but there will be school at the Rogersville City school” Aahh man! You got to be kidding me! It’s a blizzard out there! We have walk through 8 inches of snow!
What’s old man Ben Cunningham thinking? Well he was thinking if he could walk from his home on Main Street we could walk too. Today I respect Mr. Cunningham very much but there were many kids back then who hoped he would fall on his rear on the icy street for making us miss a snow day.
County school kids used to laugh at us because we had to go to school but they weren’t laughing when we got out 2 weeks early in the spring. Well it turned out that even walking to school in the snow was fun and the exercise didn’t hurt us any.
Today times have changed significantly. For one thing they came up with the wind shield factor and my mama‘s been cold ever since. People think it is too chilly for their children to go outside and play, so kids stay in the house playing video games, surfing the computer or laying on the couch watching television.
Many mothers work now so there’s no one to tell the kids to read a book, play games or go outside and play in the snow. They just don’t realize the fun they’re missing.
Still excited about snow days
I’m 55 years old and I still get excited when snow is expected. I guess it stems from my childhood. I don’t care how old you are, if we are fortunate enough to have another snow, get out there and play in it. Build a snow man with your children. Sleigh ride with your grandma.
Go inner tubing with your friends. Have a snow ball fight with your neighbors. Go snowboarding! Go skiing! Taste the snowflakes on your tongue. Take a walk through a snowy wood. Take pleasure in the snow as if you were three years old and seeing it for the first time! Enjoy life! No one’s watching be a kid again.
Whoever said life is short wasn’t joking my friends. In the best of times our years are numbered anyway. Snows like the days of our lives come and go all too soon. If we’re lucky we have our memories. I encourage you to make the best ones you possibly can. So do yourself a favor if it snows this year and you’re stuck in the house.
Make a pan of Mamas Snow day fudge for no other reason than it’s a fun thing to do and eat a lot of it if you want. Share with friends and family. Be happy! In the long run what difference does it make.
So, here’s the recipe my late mother held so dear, and I think of her every time I make it. Enjoy and until next time good luck with all your endeavors.
Mama’s Snow Day Fudge recipe
4 tablespoons Hershey’s Cocoa
2 cups of sugar
1 stick of salted butter
5 ounce can of Carnation evaporated milk
1 teaspoon of vanilla
1 cup of chopped nuts (optional)
Mix sugar and cocoa in a saucepan, then add a stick of butter and milk, and stir until mixture starts to boil. Set the timer and stir continuously for seven minutes. Then remove from heat and add vanilla and stir for 3 more minutes. Pour into a buttered pan to set.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com