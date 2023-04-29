KINGSPORT – Gardening inspires us, feeds us and builds community, and a new book by two Kingsport writers captures the power of these outdoor spaces through stories and essays about people and their gardens from Northeast Tennessee to Knoxville.
“East Tennessee Garden Stories: Sharing Knowledge, Building Community, and Preserving Heritage” is the first book by a new nonfiction book publisher, Howling Hills.
The book company was founded by two veteran writers and editors, Terry Shaw and Brad Lifford, the primary writers for “East Tennessee Garden Stories.”
Lifford is a Hawkins County native who grew up in Church Hill and graduated from Volunteer High School.
Howling Hills Publishing will be at the Exchange Place Spring Garden Fair, April 29-30. The book will be available for purchase, and Shaw and Lifford will be on hand to talk about the book – including a story on the antebellum garden preserved by young Exchange Place volunteers.
The 20-plus essays and stories are richly illustrated with 150 photos in full color. Another Kingsport creative, Candace Tingle, designed “East Tennessee Garden Stories” and served as art director.
“People tend to find beauty and inspiration in gardens, so we felt readers should find those same qualities in a book about gardens, too,” Shaw said. “We want to grow the love of gardening story by story.”
The two writers visited several gardeners and spent hours with them to craft stories that deliver the heritage, nourishment and even poetry that can come through gardens. Three Knoxville writers also contributed stories, and Kelly Norrell, also of Knoxville, was the principal photographer.
Readers will find a wide spectrum of people and gardening stories in the book, and they may learn a little, too. A sample of the stories includes:
A history devotee, Heather Gilreath, who leads a group of teens preserving the ways and crops of antebellum gardens at Kingsport’s Exchange Place, including an obscure plant that tastes like oysters
A Kingsport scientist, David Kashdan, who ditched his green lawn for clover and a sea of friendly bees
Joy Moore, a woodland gardening evangelist in Washington County who watches each year for a flush of trilliums behind her house — and helps others to do the same
A Knoxville minister, Chris Battle, who feeds souls and an inner-city community through BattleField Farms
Two friends who founded Native Plant Rescue Squad, a Knoxville organization that leaps into action to save native plants from being bulldozed
Linda Parsons, a Knoxville poet who draws creativity and inspiration from her garden
The first-person story of a Kingsport greenhouse, constructed from leftover windows, that left behind a bit of blood in construction and birthed a $100 Cherokee purple tomato
“This is a book about gardening, but it’s not so much a how-to book as it is a book about community,” Lifford said. “Gardening is one of those shared activities that transcends differences and illustrates what we have in common – a pastime that feeds us, inspires and connects us to our heritage.”
“East Tennessee Garden Stories” is currently available at www.howlinghillspublishing.com