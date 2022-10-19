Halloween is the time of year when anything can become anything else. This year, dogs, cats and even birds are getting in on the costume fun.
Here’s what you need to know before you get costumed for Halloween this year.
Choosing a Costume
Pet costumes are absolutely adorable. But it’s important to make sure that they’re also comfortable and safe for your pet. Make sure your pet can move freely and communicate (bark, meow, squawk or squeak, as the case may be).
Make sure the costume is safe and non-toxic. Avoid dangling accessories or accessories small enough to be chewed or swallowed.
Get your pet used to the costume by letting them wear it around the house while offering lots of praise and treats. If you’re going to an event with other animals, be aware that animals often communicate through body language, and the costume may get in the way of that. Be closely aware of your pet the entire time.
If you’re dressing up, too, make sure your pet sees you in the costume before you leave so they aren’t startled or scared. They should know it’s really you the entire time.
Popular Costumes
This year, with the “DC League of Super Pets” movie atop the box office, super hero costumes are super popular. You can find Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman costumes in stores. Dinosaurs and other animals are also ever popular, as are Star Wars characters. New this year are mail carrier and UPS costumes, which is particularly funny if your pooch has a favorite delivery driver.
If your pet is uncomfortable with a full costume, look for ones that are more simple, such as a pair of butterfly wings they wear like a harness. Even a seasonal bandana would work if they’re skittish, or putting them in a pet stroller and decorating that.
Trick or Treat
Remember not to treat your pets with human candy, particularly chocolate, which can be toxic. Keep your human treats well away from any prying furry noses (or beaks). Instead, bring their favorite pet-specific treats with you and if someone wants to treat your pup, offer them that instead.