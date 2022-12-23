On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Mount Carmel Fire Department spent the day traveling on every street in town with Santa Claus riding on top of a fire truck.
Sirens were blaring and lights were flashing as Santa waved and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Anyone who came out to meet Santa at the road received candy.
A big thank you to the men who began a Christmas tradition for all the families in the town of Mount Carmel, Tennessee.
With one small suggestion, and many volunteers a holiday blessing began.
In 1965 the men in the Liberty Hill Ruritan Club belonged to the different local churches and came from all walks in life, worked together with the community to organize and incorporated the small east Tennessee Town of Mount Carmel in Hawkins County.
The town began serving the town with a few city employees including a city recorder, one police officer and a few city employees. They began to grow and purchased a few pieces of equipment including a police car and a special red pickup service truck.
The neighboring town of Church Hill invited them to participate in the Christmas parade there on a Saturday afternoon in December.
The service truck was decorated and ready for the event. It and the new police car went to the parade. Meanwhile that year, the same men who were also members of the Liberty Hill Ruritan Club collected candy for the parade and the new idea they had for Mount Carmel.
Since the fledgling city did not have a parade for their residents, they created the “Santa Run”.
After the Church Hill Parade ended, they restocked their candy supply in the truck. Santa was securely seated on the top. The police car lead the way with the red lights on top flashing like Rudolph’s red nose, they began going thought every street in Mount Carmel and tossing a few bits of candy to the children and the families they saw on the way.
A few years later the newly formed Volunteer Mount Carmel Fire Department joined them on the run with their new fire truck for Santa to ride.
This continues to add holiday cheer to all of the families in town one Saturday in December. They also have a Christmas Parade on a different day so families can enjoy two holiday events.
A Great big thank you to the volunteers who continue the tradition of the 2022 Santa Run.