Leaves are turning colors NOW. Autumn coloration in Tennessee should be brilliant. Weather conditions have encouraged vigorous tree growth, plenty of moisture, and warm and not excessively hot fall days.
Trees are not stressed. The combination of not too much and not too little moisture, no extended droughts, and diurnal warm days and cool nights should promote vibrant color change with longer durations this year.
Tennessee is fortunate to have a wide variety of tree species and different topographies from Bristol to Memphis.
Each tree species has different patterns of leaf color and shedding of leaves. The varied topographies provide different environmental conditions that influence leaf color change.
The leaf color will occur at different times and scales across the landscape depending on species mixtures and environmental conditions. The color change will peak first at the higher elevations in the mountains of east Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau during the second and third week of October.
The best colors in the Ridge and Valley (Knoxville area) and middle Tennessee is usually the last week of October (Halloween) and perhaps extending into November. The colors in west Tennessee reach their zenith during the first two weeks of November.
Factors that influence leaf color are shorter day lengths, moisture, temperature, and sunlight.
For more information why leaves turn color, refer to UT Extension publication on Changing Colors of Leaves (SP 529) --- https://extension.tennessee.edu/publications/Documents/SP529.pdf
A few summary statements about leaf color change
• Cool nights and warm days tend to retain leaf color longer and colors are more vibrant.
• Sunny days promote vivid leaf color. Overcast days will cause color to be duller.
• Freezing overnight temperatures and early frost will cause leaves to turn brown without leaf color. Strong winds and heavy rain can blow leaves off the trees prematurely limiting the duration of leaf color.
• Adequate moisture will yield a longer period of leaf color.
• Leaf color change begins first at the higher elevations where it is cooler, then progresses to the valleys allowing some leaf color on the Tennessee landscape from October through mid-November.
• Extended summer droughts and lack of moisture during the fall promote short-lived leaf color that is less brilliant.
• The longer-growing season attributed to climate variability consistently has delayed the fall color change in Tennessee 7 to 10 days compared to 20 years ago.
Enjoy the show! Since weather conditions vary from year to year, no two fall seasons will look exactly the same. Leaf color in 2021 is projected to be one of the finest.